Patriots Connected to Weapon Shockingly Still Available
The New England Patriots have set aside plenty of time to address their ailing receiving corps this offseason, but that does not mean the job is finished. Far from it, actually.
The Patriots' wide receiver room is still in serious need of help. They have a lot of volume, but not a ton of serious talent. Enter Keenan Allen, who is shockingly still available in free agency in spite of enjoying a solid season with the Chicago Bears in 2024.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has named New England as a potential landing spot for Allen, who caught 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
"Allen would be a sensible target for the New England Patriots, who are looking to develop second-year quarterback Drake Maye and who lead the NFL in remaining camp space," Knox wrote. "The Patriots did sign Stefon Diggs to be their new WR1, but they could afford to double down on seasoned veteran receivers."
It should also be noted that Allen is just two years removed from hauling in 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven scores with the Los Angeles Chargers, who Knox also listed as as possible destination for the 32-year-old.
Is Allen the same player he once was? Probably not, but there is no doubt that he is a reliable pass-catcher who would provide Maye with a very comfortable target on short and intermediate routes.
Allen is a six-time Pro Bowler who has logged six 1,000-yard campaigns since entering the NFL as at third-round pick back in 2013. He owns a solid career catch rate of 68.1 percent and recently eclipsed 70 percent in back-to-back seasons in 2022 and 2023.
The question is whether or not Allen would actually want to sign with the Patriots, or if he would prefer to join a contender.
