Three Patriots Trade Candidates That Might Surprise You
The New England Patriots have some very clear trade candidates up and down their roster heading into training camp, and we already discussed three of them in a recent piece.
But the Patriots also have some sleeper players who could be dealt before the start of the 2025 NFL regular season, and they might surprise you.
Here are three New England players who may not be entirely safe prior to Week 1.
Kayshon Boutte, WR
Addressing the receiving corps was a major point of emphasis for the Pats this offseason, and they did just that, bringing in a quartet of wide receivers — Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III — to compete in camp.
Obviously, Diggs, Hollins and Williams are locks to make the roster, and Chism has gained considerable momentum as a roster inclusion, as well. You also have to figure that DeMario Douglas will make the team, and Kayshon Boutte will be aboard, as well. Or will he?
Boutte caught 43 passes for 589 yards and three touchdowns in 2024, establishing himself as a rather pleasantly surprising option for Drake Maye. But he could get lost in the shuffle this year.
While Kendrick Bourne seems like the more blatant trade candidate, let's keep something in mind here: Bourne has next to no value right now. Meanwhile, Boutte is just 23 years old and is a very intriguing piece after the year he had last season.
The Patriots may be able to get something decent in return for Boutte, which would make things much more palatable if there is a roster crunch.
Jabrill Peppers, DB
New England signed Jabrill Peppers to a three-year, $24 million contract extension last summer, but then Peppers went and got himself into off-the-field trouble in the middle of last season and played in just six games due to his legal troubles and injuries.
Not exactly a great impression after inking a new deal.
When he is on the field, Peppers is a solid safety, but it's not like he's Ed Reed or Bob Sanders. He is expendable, and the Pats drafting Craig Woodson in the fourth round is evidence that they might not be entirely sold on Peppers long term.
Peppers is under contract through 2027, and there is a potential out in his deal after next season. That could make him a fairly attractive trade target to teams looking for secondary help.
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB
Much like Peppers, the Patriots signed Rhamondre Stevenson to a four-year extension last offseason, hoping that the running back would rediscover his 2022 form when he racked up 1,040 yards and five touchdowns on five yards per carry.
Instead, Stevenson trudged through what was probably the worst season of his NFL career, finishing with 801 yards and seven scores on 3.9 yards per attempt. He also fumbled seven times and briefly lost his starting job to Antonio Gibson because of it.
New England sent a clear message to Stevenson when it selected TreVeyon Henderson in the second round of the NFL Draft back in April. Many are expecting Henderson to ultimately supplant Stevenson as the starter, and you have to think that the Pats would like to get out of the $36 million extension they gave Stevenson.
Perhaps the 27-year-old will bounce back behind a stronger offensive line and overall better offense in 2025, but there is no question that Stevenson is in a rather uncomfortable place going into training camp. If he flops in the coming weeks, it would not be shocking to see him hit the trade block.
Now, whether or not any team would actually want to take on his contract is another story entirely.
