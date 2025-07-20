3 Obvious Patriots Trade Candidates Before Training Camp
The New England Patriots have undergone quite the roster makeover this offseason, which should certainly make things interesting heading into training camp.
There will be fierce competitions at a variety of different positions over the next month, and it could — and most likely will — result in some Patriots holdovers losing their jobs.
New England definitely has some trade candidates before camp, and while there are absolutely more than just three, here is an obvious trio of Pats players who are unquestionably on trade watch.
Antonio Gibson, RB
The Patriots selected TreVeyon Henderson in the second round of the NFL Draft and also picked up undrafted rookie Lan Larison, who appears to have a great chance of cracking the 53-man roster. With Rhamondre Stevenson also on the squad, that puts Antonio Gibson in quite the pickle.
New England signed Gibson to a two-year contract last offseason, hoping that the former Washington Commanders weapon would bring his impressive pass-catching skills to Foxborough. That didn't happen, as Gibson caught a career-low 23 passes in 2024.
The 26-year-old's role may be muddied even more this coming season with the additions of Henderson and Larison, not to mention the potential of Stevenson having a bounceback campaign behind an improved offensive line.
Taking those things into consideration, it would not be the least bit shocking if the Pats decided to move Gibson before Week 1, especially considering he is entering the final year of his deal. He has a 1,000-yard season under his belt and would definitely have some value to contending teams.
Anfernee Jennings, EDGE
Anfernee Jennings has sadly been one of the more disappointing Patriots draft picks over the last several years.
New England took Jennings in the third round back in 2020 following his incredibly strong showing at Alabama. During his final season with the Crimson Tide, he racked up 83 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and eight sacks, so he seemed like a steal with the 87th overall pick.
Instead, Jennings has quietly been a bust, amassing just 5.5 sacks in four seasons (he missed all of 2021 due to a knee injury).
The 27-year-old isn't bad against the run, but the Pats finished last in the league with 28 sacks last season. They need pass rushers, which is why they signed fellow edge rushers Harold Landry and K'Lavon Chaisson in free agency.
Jennings is in serious danger of being without a job in Foxborough going into the regular season, which is why the Patriots may feel compelled to try and move him for a Day 3 pick.
Kendrick Bourne, WR
That brings us to perhaps the most obvious trade candidate: Kendrick Bourne.
This is tough, because Bourne is a terrific locker room guy and clearly seems to like playing in New England. He has been a member of the Pats since 2021, and had it not been for the torn ACL he suffered two years ago, he would probably be much safer.
Nevertheless, Bourne was largely ineffective in 12 games last season, and with the veteran receiver now being 30 years old, he doesn't really match the Patriots' timeline.
New England added Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins and Kyle Williams this offseason, and undrafted rookie Efton Chism III is a favorite to make the roster, too. With DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte also seeming like roster locks, where does that leave Bourne?
In theory, the Pats could try and move Boutte instead, as they could get more in return for him. But Boutte proved to be a valuable member of the aerial attack last season and developed a strong rapport with Drake Maye down the stretch. Bourne seems like the more likely candidate to get dealt.
