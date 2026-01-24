Patriots Must Win This Matchup to Beat Broncos

If New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte burned Houston's Derek Stingley Jr. last week, just imagine what he could do against one of the Denver Broncos' cornerbacks. And if the Patriots want to punch their ticket to their first Super Bowl since 2018, they'll need to capitalize on that 1-on-1 matchup.

Broncos starter Riley Moss has been the brunt end of plenty of flack this season. Not only do the Broncos lead the NFL in penalties (53) and penalty yards (597) this season, but Moss was called for a league-high eight defensive pass interferences. He's been prone to getting caught in man coverage battles, and the officials across the league haven't cut him any slack.

As for New England, Boutte has become one of the league's top deep ball wideouts. Between the first two postseason games for Boutte, he's yet to drop the ball and has 141 receiving yards. When he's targeted, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has a 155.8 passer rating.

He doesn't shy away from any 1-on-1 matchups either, telling reporters just last week that the Texans' vaunted defense doesn't scare him.

"I wouldn’t say one of the toughest," he said at his locker prior to the Patriots' 28-16 win in the Divisonal Round. "At the end of the day, we know we’re going to get man coverage. We’ve gotta beat it. It’s that simple."

It's likely that reigning Defensive Player of the Pat Surtain II will line up opposite Stefon Diggs, meaning Boutte will likely get his shot to go against Moss. Earlier in the year, the oft-penalized defensive back owned up to issues he's had.

Who Will Win: Kayshon Boutte Or Riley Moss?

"People can have their opinion on it, but me as a professional athlete, I need to be able to realize that, OK, this has happened multiple times," Moss said. "Yes, it’s unfair sometimes, and it sucks. But I can’t be in that position as much as I have been. So that is something to work on. Again, everyone has their opinion, but as a competitor and as an athlete, I have to own up to some of it and get better from it."

But Moss has also allowed seven touchdowns in 2025, as well as 60+ yards to receivers in nine different games. If New England wants to finally win a postseason game in Denver, this will need to be how it gets the job done offensively -- attacking Moss early and often, especially with the deep ball.

As for how Boutte's quarterback feels heading into the matchup, he's not scared at all to test the Broncos' secondary.

"Trying to get the ball out of my hand and just being cognizant of the edge rushers and taking care of the football is the No. 1 thing," Maye said. "If we have time and have a look downfield, you know me, I’m gonna take a shot."

