Patriots Reveal Details for Mack Hollins Return from IR

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — New England Patriots receiver Mack Hollins has become a fan favorite throughout Pats Nation, due [largely, in part] to his consistency and reliability.

Since signing a two-year contract with the Patriots this offseason, the eight-year veteran has not only become one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most reliable pass-catchers, but also one of the locker room’s most prominent leaders.

Unfortunately, the Pats have been without the services for the popular pass-catcher for the past four games due to his being placed on injured reserve with an abdominal injury.

Per head coach Mike Vrabel, that trend will continue, as Hollins ”will not begin practicing” to open his window of returning from injured reserve. While the possibility still exists for his participating later this week, his lack of having a full week’s participation puts his status for this weekend’s AFC championship game against the Denver Broncos in doubt.

The 32-year-old reportedly suffered the injury in the week leading up to New England’s Week 17 game against the New York Jets. Per league regulations, Hollins was forced to sit out the remaining two games on the Pats’ regular-season schedule, as well their two playoff games, to date.

With his eligibility for return having commenced this week, several Patriots players expressed optimism for Hollins’ return to the field for their conference championship showdown with the Broncos. In fact, Pats’ receiver Kayshon Boutte cold not hide his excitement when speaking with reporters in the aftermath of New England’s 28-16 victory over the Houston Texans in the divisional round.

“It would mean a lot,” Boutte said via MassLive. “Even before this game, that was the message to our receivers. Me and (Stefon) Diggs come out before the game and we talk together when we come out of the tunnel for warmups and just said, ‘One more game, and we get Mack back.’ But I think it would mean a lot to Mack. We bust our ass to get where we are today, the AFC Championship.”

Mack Hollins has been a Productive, yet Unique Talent for the Patriots

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) runs with the ball against Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Hollins’ blend of size, speed and strength will be difficult to replicate within the Patriots lineup. At his best, he is an apt blocker, capable of making an impact in the run game as well as aiding in pass protection. At 6’4", 221-pounds, the Rockville, Virginia native also cuts an imposing figure that has made him a popular target in the red zone. Through 15 games to date, he currently ranks third on the team in receiving yards (550) and has scored three touchdowns. The UNC product’s ability to play multiple positions within New England’s offense has earned him the attention of opposing defenses.

Perhaps as important as his on-field prowess, is the ex-Tar Heel’s work ethic — a trait which has already endeared him to his new head coach. As such, Hollins’ skill set and eccentric personality and habits — which include walking around barefoot as much as possible, and eating without utensils — has helped the man who has earned the nickname “Tarzan” continue to tame New England’s receivers room this season, and potentially beyond this weekend’s clash the the AFC’s best.

