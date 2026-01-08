Patriots' Kayshon Boutte Recalls Gambling Addiction in Heartfelt Essay

With his first NFL playoff game just days away, New England Patriots receiver Kayshon Boutte took a moment to reflect on the arduous road he has taken throughout his career on the gridiron.

To say that the 23-year-old has faced his share of adversity may be something of an understatement.

Boutte, via an intriguingly-written personal essay published in The Players’ Tribune titled “How The Hell Did I Get Here???,” detailed the trails and tribulations which helped forge his path to the pros — from his injury history, to the free fall of his draft stock, and finally as his troubles with gambling from his days at LSU, which resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for him in January 2024. In short, the Pats’ boundary receiver candidly admitted to “falling in love with gambling” at an early age.

“I was 20. I was at LSU. Full ride. Whole future ahead of me. And I didn’t care at all.” Boutte wrote. “I’d wake up early in the morning, and the first thing I’d do was bet. I’d stay up late and bet. All day. All night. I had insomnia, so if I woke up in the middle of the night, phone next to the bed, I’d bet. Any little money I had, it was going straight to [betting.”]

During a period which Boutte described as “rock bottom,” he created an online gaming account indicating that he was 21 years old or older — an account which had “several hundred thousand dollars passing through it during its existence. The problem is that he did not turn 21 until May 2023 — less than one month after being drafted in the sixth round (No. 187 overall) by the Patriots.

Subsequent affidavits provided additional details indicating that Boutte placed “over 8,900 wagers” from the account — including 17 on college football games, six of which came on LSU football all before he turned 21. Apparently, he was also nonchalant in trying to keep his identity or his involvement under wraps — using the usernames kayshonboutte7 and kayshonboutte01.

Still, investigators determined that Boutte never bet against himself and that his on-field performance as an LSU Tiger was never in question. the charges were eventually dropped in July 2024 after he completed a gambling awareness program, as well as the execution of self-ban agreements in Massachusetts as well as with several sportsbook companies.

Through it all, the Patriots remained supportive — something for which the New Iberia, LA native could not be more grateful.

"And I owe the Patriots organization everything, because after the season ended, my past came back on me,” Boutte wrote. “I had to deal with the gambling stuff resurfacing. I got arrested for gambling underage while I was at LSU, and before the charges got dismissed, they cuffed me and everything.

“Look, I take full responsibility for my own actions, but I won’t lie, it felt like they were making an example out of me,” he continued. “That part didn’t feel good, just knowing how bad I had been struggling. Especially thinking about how this type of thing is happening on campuses all over, and other kids are probably struggling, too. But I did what I did, so I took it on the chin. How many of those 32 teams would’ve just walked away at that point? Especially from a sixth-round pick. But the organization knew my heart, and they stuck by me."

Boutte, Patriots Have Experienced Resurgent Success This Season

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13), wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9), wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3), offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76), and tight end Hunter Henry (85) come together to celebrate wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) touchdown during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Throughout this season, the Pats’ sixth-round pick [187 overall] in the 2023 NFL Draft, has become one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most-reliable offensive weapons — as well as a weekly big-play threat. In his 14 games played, he compiled 551 yards on 33 catches with six touchdowns, while averaging 16.7 yards per reception.

Consequently, Boutte has proven himself to be an explosive big-play threat when he is on his game. At 6’0, 195 pounds, he possesses a sizable frame to make him tough to bring down after the catch. He also has an inherent speed to be elusive when changing direction. Boutte’s much-improved route running made him one of Maye’s most-targeted receivers during this season — while setting the table for continued success into the future.

As he and the Patriots prepare to host the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium this weekend, Boutte is cognizant of his success, while remaining grateful for his chance at redemption. Though his hard work, determination and motivation from becoming a father helped place him back on the right path, he encouraged his readers to take an understanding approach with those suffering from the same affliction which nearly cost him his career.

“When you ask yourself, “How could they do something like that? How could they risk it all? What were they thinking? … The sad part is, they weren’t thinking,” Boutte concluded. “They were going through something. Don’t give up on them. Maybe they just need some help.”

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

