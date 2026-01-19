Is Kayshon Boutte Next Star Patriots WR?

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — Much like the New England Patriots themselves, Pats’ receiver Kayshon Boutte is experiencing a gridiron renaissance this season. In fact, the 23-year-old’s on-field prowess might make him the team’s next star receiver.

Throughout the 2025 regular season, Boutte emerged as one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most-reliable offensive weapons — as well as a weekly big-play threat. In his 14 games this year, he compiled 551 yards on 33 catches with six touchdowns, while averaging 16.7 yards per reception.

Still, Boutte had what many are calling a defining moment in just his second-career postseason game. The third-year receiver put an exclamation point on New England’s 28-16 Divisional Round victory over the Houston Texans by connecting with Maye for a 32-yard score — hauling in the pass with one arm. He finished the game having caught three of five targets for 75 yards.

“Shoutout to Drake [Maye] for making that throw,” Boutte told reporters at Gillette Stadium. “I looked back… how did I catch that? …I didn’t realize it [was one-handed] until i saw the replay on the videoboard.”

Through two playoff games, Boutte is not only solidifying his spot as one of Maye’s targets, he is becoming a bona fide NFL star. The former LSU Tiger has compiled an impressive seven catches for 141 yards and one touchdown on just nine targets — a stat line not lost on his quarterback.

“He keeps on making them. He keeps on making plays, making me look good,” Maye said from his postgame podium. “I'm proud to be able to give him some throws to make a play on it. A one-handed catch, not much else to say about it. It was pretty sweet. Kind of the same type of throw as my first one to him. And he made an even better catch this time. Props to Kayshon for keep on playing. He was huge for us tonight.”

Kayshon Boutte is No Stranger to Overcoming Adversity

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) catches the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Sporting a collegiate resume at LSU — which became as well-known for its injury history as for showcasing his on-field performance — coupled with a dismal showing at the NFL Scouting Combine, Boutte found his way to New England as one of the Patriots’ sixth-round Draft selections (No. 187) in the 2023 NFL Draft. Having been touted as a potential first-round pick as a freshman, the experience of being drafted on day 3 was a humbling one for the New Iberia, LA native.

In fact, Boutte, [via a personal essay published in The Players’ Tribune titled “How The Hell Did I Get Here???,”] recently detailed the trails and tribulations which helped forge his path to the pros — from his injury history, to the free fall of his draft stock, and finally as his troubles with gambling from his days at LSU, which resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for him in January 2024.

Through it all, Boutte remained determined to maximize his opportunities on the field, while applying the lessons he has learned away from it. As he and the Patriots prepare to travel west for a showdown with the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game, Boutte is cognizant of his success, while remaining grateful for his chance at redemption. Accordingly, he also issued a reminder to anyone who may continue to harbor any lingering doubts on his potential.

"I feel like people don't really know what I'm capable of," Boutte said with a sly smile.

Through his hard work, determination and motivation, Kayshon Boutte is now stepping back into the starlight — this time, for the right reasons. On that basis, the best may be yet to come for both him and the Patriots.

