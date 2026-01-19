With the New England Patriots having officially secured their spot in the 2026 AFC Championship, all eyes in New England now look ahead to facing the Denver Broncos.

The Patriots earned their spot following defeating the Houston Texans — and their monstrous defense — with a final score of 28-16 in the Divisional Round on Jan. 19. Next up, the stakes are raised even higher with Super Bowl LX drawing nearer and nearer. But, what's important for Patriots fans to realize is that they have been given a huge advantage going into play against the Broncos.

Unfortunately for Denver, its starting quarterback of Bo Nix injured his right ankle just three plays before the Broncos advanced in the postseason with a 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Nix now requires surgery to repair a fracture in the corresponding ankle, and is out for the remainder of Denver's postseason run.

Patriots to Face Denver Broncos in AFC Championship Without Bo Nix

On the play of the injury — Nix was on the kneel-down, and his right ankle twisted awkwardly. Nix then grimaced as he showed a distinct limp as he moved back to the Broncos' sideline. The QB underwent X-rays after the game which gave the diagnosis as originally reported by Jeff Legwold of ESPN.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) reacts after a play during the first quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

ESPN also noted that this is the third time Nix had suffered a fractured ankle in his entire football career, including once in high school and another at Auburn University.

Nix had 3,931 throwing yards throughout the year alongside 25 passing touchdowns, in addition to rushing for five touchdowns and 356 yards.

On the other side of the coin — the Patriots' QB1 of Drake Maye has had an incredible year for New England. He is reportedly in contention for the coveted MVP award and is in the midst of her first postseason run in only his second-year in the league.

Maye and Nix have had a pre-existing working relationship, that makes Nix's season-ending injury hit close to him for the Patriots' starting quarterback.

"I trained with Bo before the pre-draft. Got to know him well, him and his family and his wife," Maye said. "First off they are just great people. Greta christians, I really enjoy being around Bo Nix and his family."

"The news is heartbreaking."



For Denver, Jarrett Stidham will not be the starting quarterback. Stidham was signed by the Broncos as a free agent in 2023 and has only appeared in one game this year — he played four snaps, including a kneel-down to end the game, in the Broncos' 44-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys back in Week 8.

After mentioning that he has former experience training with Nix and knows him and his family/peers very well, Maye also said it's still going to be a tough matchup against the Broncos without their QB1.

"Obviously, the news is heartbreaking," Maye said of Nix being out for the rest of the postseason. "For what a player he is, the guy he is and just know [I'm] praying for Bo. I know he's going to bounce back. He's a great player in this league. I'm looking forward to matching up with him; we had one in college and he got the best of me so I know he'll bounce back but they got a good team and should be a tough one next week."

Sam Ehlinger — who spent most of the season on the Broncos' practice squad before he was signed to the roster last week — will now be the backup QB for the Broncos.

All injuries aside — should the Patriots defeat Denver, it could be history repeating itself; the last time the Pats appeared in the Conference Championship was back in 2018, which eventually saw them hoist the Super Bowl LIII trophy.

