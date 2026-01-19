NFL Interest in Patriots Coordinator Growing

Even though the NFL playoffs are in full swing, the New England Patriots' coaching staff is being discussed around the league. One assistant coach is reportedly getting looks at offensive coordinator jobs, even as the Patriots sit two wins away from a Super Bowl title.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Patriots tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Thomas Brown is set to interview for the Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator position. That job was just recently made vacant after the Chargers fired Greg Roman following the team's 16-3 loss to the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in the AFC Wild Card.

This isn't the only job conversation Brown has reportedly been mentioned in. Earlier in the postseason, the Arizona Cardinals requested to interview Brown for their head coaching vacancy.

When asked about the reports of Brown getting looks across the league, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel spoke highly about his assistant.

Dec 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown looks on during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

“I want the best for every single coach that’s here, I do,” Vrabel said before New England's first playoff game of 2025. “Whenever they can talk to our coaches, we’ll approach that. I’m excited for every one of them that could get an opportunity. I’ll help them whenever I can."

The Patriots Would Like To Keep Brown On Staff In 2026

Brown originally interviewed for the Patriots' offensive coordinator job this past offseason, before it was given to Josh McDaniels instead. It was clear Vrabel still thought highly of Brown -- who was the Chicago Bears' interim head coach in 2024 -- and kept him around. It's been a brand new Patriots offense in Brown's first season, going from 4-13 to 14-3 in the process.

Drake Maye's MVP campaign has been one of the highlights of the Patriots' season, and his connection with his tight ends has been one of the reasons why. In the regular season, Hunter Henry, who had 60 receptions, 768 yards, and seven touchdowns, and Austin Hooper, who had 21 catches for 263 yards and two touchdowns, continued to be security blankets for their young quarterback.

Should Brown move on this offseason, the Patriots have an offensive staff flush with experience that could step up. Quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant has helped develop Maye in his first year on the staff, while Riley Larkin and Chuckie Keeton are promotion candidates after spending this season as offensive assistants.

