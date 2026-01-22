Patriots Owner Explains Why Gillette Stadium Won't Have Dome

Don't worry, New England Patriots fans. Even those other teams across the NFL are starting to build new stadiums with fancy domes, Gillette Stadium won't ever be covered.

While speaking to 98.5 The Sports Hub, Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft was asked about ever remodeling and adding a dome to the 24-year-old stadium. The six-time Super Bowl champion said no, with a nod to a division rival as a reason why.

"When I bought the team and I realized Buffalo had gone to four straight Super Bowls the year before we bought," Kraft said. "It made me realize that I never wanted to have a dome. Even though they didn't win any of the (Super Bowls), they won games because the players don't like coming up into a cold place like that."

He's right. Gone are the days where teams hope to use their harsh northern elements to their advantage. Just this week, the Patriots played host to the Houston Texans -- who struggled to keep possession in the snowy conditions amid a 28-16 loss in the AFC divisional round.

Gillette Stadium Will Remain Outdoors Under Kraft's Ownership

"How many of these indoor teams in he playoffs want to come here and play outdoors?" Kraft continued. "Look, with a salary cap, you gotta get every competitive advantage you can. I don't know that I've ever said that publicly."

Kraft and his family continue to make upgrades to the stadium and its surrounding properties. Ahead of the 2023 season, they renovated the north end zone to now house the largest lighthouse in the country. In the upcoming future, the Patriots will also unveil a new state-of-the-art training facility, currently under construction.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft speaks with FIFA President Gianni Infantino on the sideline during pregame warm ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Again, for Kraft, it comes down to winning football games. If the snow and chilly New England rain can help do that, he won't build a dome any time soon.

"We wanna keep it upgraded," Kraft said. "We, as a family, we look at this like our home and we do the maintenance. It's not some government entity running it. I'm pretty proud of this stadium compared to other publicly financed stadiums. And please God, (I hope that) we have a lot of great playoff games here in the future."

