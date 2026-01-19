Patriots Offensive Line Struggles In Win Over Texans

The New England Patriots left Gillette Stadium winners in the AFC Divisional game, beating the Houston Texans 28-16 in a snowy atmosphere.

But that doesn't mean everything was perfect.

New England's offensive line -- a group that had been sound all season -- was overwhelmed by the dominant Houston front seven. Led by edge rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, the Texans sacked Patriots quarterback Drake Maye five times and forced four fumbles on the young MVP candidate. Two of those fumbles were recovered by Maye.

After the game, Patriots rookie left tackle Will Campbell was asked about his thoughts on the Texans' defensive line.

"Whenever you’re going against good players, the margin for error is very small, and there’s just some stuff I got to clean up, and it just takes more practice," he said. "Some of my plays from this year that I wish I could have back have come whenever I had help, which is weird as f---, quite frankly. I just got to keep working at some other stuff. Whenever I’ve got the back of the tight end with me, I just get better."

He knows he needs to step his game up heading into next week's AFC Championship against another tough test in the Denver Broncos.

“I need to play better," Campbell said. "I hold myself to a higher standard than what I put out tonight."

The Texans, arguably one of the best units from top to bottom in recent memory, made it hard for Maye to settle in all afternoon.

"I thought the defense did good," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said. "Will, Danielle, they did what they always do. They got after the quarterback. They gave us opportunities, got the ball out multiple times, so it gave us opportunities to stay in the game."

As for the fumbles, it was a overly-sloppy game for both sides. Texans' C.J. Stroud threw four interceptions, and Maye also threw one of his own (on a Hail Mary before halftime). The wintery mix falling from the sky also didn't help.

Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"The ball's on the ground," Campbell said. "You don’t want to give it to them on a short field. So get on there and fight for it."

The Patriots' Offensive Line Allowed Five Sacks In Playoff Victory

"The elements were a little tough," Maye added. "I have to be better with the football when I'm taking off and running. From there, just know that the football is the prized possession. And when we don't turn the ball over and put the team in the best spots, I like our chances."

Despite the turnovers, the Patriots did just enough to pull out their first win in the divisional round since 2018. Maye threw a trio of touchdowns to three different Patriots, and a soul-crushing drive in the fourth quarter took five minutes off the clock.

Campbell is excited to be given another opportunity to show why he was the fourth overall pick in this year's draft.

"We got a great group of guys, super excited for the opportunity," Campbell said. "That’s what you work for to get an opportunity like this. So to be able to experience my first year, it’s pretty cool."

