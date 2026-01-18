Patriots Advance to AFC Championship, Defense Dominates Texans

Never to be underestimated, the New England Patriots have now advanced to the AFC Championship following a 28-16 win over the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round.

For New England, the Divisional Round of the playoffs comes after the Patriots secured a 16-3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers — a dominant defensive showing that saw opposing quarterback Justin Herbert be sacked six times. Head Coach Mike Vrabel and co. kept this momentum going against the haunting defense of the Texans. Per ESPN's final box score, the Patriots finished the Jan. 18 matchup with 179 receiving yards and 105 earned on the ground game.

Second-year quarterback Drake Maye shined once again, keeping his composure against a fellow-dominant team and throwing for three touchdowns.

The Texans are currently 3-0 against New England in the postseason following this latest loss.

Patriots Return to Conf. Championship for First Time Since 2018

The Patriots now turn their attention to facing off against the Denver Broncos on Jan. 25th.

The last time the Pats appeared in the Conference Championship was back in 2018, which eventually saw them hoist the Super Bowl LIII trophy.

Against Houston, the Patriots saw winter weather conditions with plenty of snow falling down at Gillette Stadium. It worked in New England's favor, with the Pats' defense posting three sacks and 66 total tackles.

In addition, cornerback Christian Gonzalez forced a fumble on Houston's Woody Marks that was then recovered by safety Craig Woodson in the third quarter. This play was pivotal; New England has now forced five turnovers, which is the most for the Patriots in the postseason since the 2003 AFC Championship game.

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) runs onto the field prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.

Fellow CB Carlton Davis III additionally recorded two interceptions. It marked the second game of his career with two or more interceptions.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs also had a dominant showing against his former team. Against the Texans, he posted 40 yards across four receptions. The fifth touchdown of his career in the postseason was off a 7-yard pass from Maye in the second quarter.

Several members of the New England roster, Woodson, Rhamondre Stevenson and Davis, all battled with or through injuries throughout the postseason game against the Texans.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel reacts to call by the referees in the third quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium.

Vrabel's impact since being hired by the Patriots in Jan. 2025 to take over for Jerod Mayo has been swift. He has already helped transcend the Patriots and their dynasty back up. His leadership under Maye has also helped catapult the young QB as a key MVP candidate.

As the Pats now turn their attention to facing off the Broncos — it is important for New England fans to recognize that they will take on a Denver team that is without Bo Nix. The starting quarterback fractured his right ankle against the Buffalo Bills and is out for the remainder of the postseason.

