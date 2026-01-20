Super Bowl Winning QB Trolls Patriots About AFC Championship

Cover your eyes, New England Patriots fans. Nick Foles is back talking about Super Bowl LII again.

The former Super Bowl nemesis took to social media to poke fun at the Patriots ahead of their upcoming AFC Championship game with the Denver Broncos.

The former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback — who stepped in for an injured Carson Wentz in 2017 — led his team to the franchise’s first-ever championship title. While there’s an argument to be made that Tom Brady was the best quarterback in that game, Foles was named MVP after throwing for three touchdowns and catching another.

Now in the wake of Bo Nix’s fractured ankle, sidelining him for the remainder of the season, Foles typed something up about how New England might struggle with the Broncos’ backup quarterback.

Nick Foles Won't Let Patriots Fans Forget How Super Bowl LII Ended

“Note for the Broncos and their fans: I know it has been an emotional 24 hours. I feel for Bo (Nix) and the team, and I’m sending prayers for a strong recovery,” Foles posted on X. “A positive note going into the game versus the Patriots is that they struggle against backup QBs in championship-type games.”

Ouch. In the midst of a dream season, the Patriots were dealt a low blow. While still favored by 5.5 points, the visitors will have their work cut out for them against a daunting Denver defense.

But of course, like Foles mentioned, the storyline is following now-starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Drafted by New England in 2019, he hasn’t played meaningful snaps in two seasons and is now thrust into the spotlight.

He was also someone potentially in the mix to back up Drake Maye this season, getting interest from his former teammates in free agency.

"I like Jarrett (Stidham). I know that we did a lot of work on him in the offseason here of free agency," Mike Vrabel said.

It’s certainly not the Super Bowl, but it’s pretty close. And hey, Foles had been the starter for that entire playoff run. Safe to say these aren’t the same situations.

But if the Patriots want to quell any discussions about losing to backup quarterbacks, they’ll need to play a full 60 minutes and make life hard for the former Patriots gunslinger.

