PODCAST: 10 Issues Facing the RaidersTraining Camp No. 2

The Las Vegas Raiders are only six days away from their veterans reporting to the Henderson, Nevada, headquarters for the start of the 2025 NFL Training Camp, Which Begins tonight.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode continues a ten-part series on issues facing the 2025 Silver and Black, and we look at the stable of running backs for a team committed to running the football.
One of the highlights for the Raiders in a dismal 2024 was the play of their rookies.
Overshadowed by the sensational campaign of Brock Bowers was burgeoning superstar Jackson Powers-Johnson, who had a tremendous rookie season.
The Silver lining to that mistake was that the Raider Nation was able to sign Elandon Roberts, the terrific and reliable MIKE linebacker from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He spoke recently after practice about the Raider Nation and his early thoughts on joining the storied franchise.
Center Jackson Powers-Johnson
Q: It's your second go around being a part of these OTAs here in Las Vegas, but with this new Pete Carroll regime, now it's really starting to get going. What is your impression of this staff? Powers-Johnson: “You know, I think the whole team's in a developmental mindset. It's been awesome. We've been flying around, having fun. I mean, this is the most fun I've had in football since I was a little kid. And it's super exciting. We're competing and we're going out there and playing football, so can't complain.”
Q: How excited are you to block for Ashton Jeanty? Powers-Johnson: “Super excited. I mean, you saw all the videos, like that's not scripted. I'm not that great of an actor, but no, he's awesome. He's been doing so good. All the hype is real and I'm super excited to block for him. Maybe get some celebrations. He’s a great TikTok dancer, so maybe get my hips loosened up a little bit.”
Q: Last season, you started at a few different positions. How helpful has it been to be able to really lock in on center so far? Powers-Johnson: “Yeah, very helpful. I mean, you get to see everything from every angle. You can translate a lot of things from guard to center. It's been great and I think the coaches have been doing a great job of putting people in uncomfortable situations and situations they haven't been in before. And I think the experience of me playing multiple positions has helped me with that here at OTAs.”
Q: What makes Geno Smith such a different quarterback compared to any other one that you’ve blocked for? Powers-Johnson: “So much experience. I call him an old man every day, but he's got so much fire and like so much youth to him. And the knowledge of the game, how he does it, the passion he does it with, it's second to none. I've had such a fun time being able to snap to him and being able to watch him.”
Q: There's been a lot of talk about the energy that Pete Carroll brings to this team. Like, what would you say about him? And what is your observation so far to that energy and how it's helped the team? Powers-Johnson: “I mean, I think everybody sees it. Like I said, we're having the most fun time in football that we've ever had, and that starts with him. Like there's basketball hoops all around the facility. And whenever we're done, he's shooting around and he's having fun. And if you want to have a team who has a lot of fun on what they do every single day, it has to start at the top. And he has fun every single day. He brings the juice. He doesn't have a bad day. And it's infectious energy that’s really been put on to us.”
Q: You mentioned the basketball hoops. What other things does Pete do to kind of embrace that culture of competition throughout the facility and at practice? Powers-Johnson: "I mean, there's a lot. We do little competitions, like we'll do jump balls. We tried to kick f ield goals. We did a little bit of cornhole. I mean, he's just mixing it up and always competing in something. But we do a lot of shoot-offs, so that's fun."
