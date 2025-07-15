Geno Smith Will Prove the Raiders Right
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a quarterback problem for the last couple of seasons. The Raiders quarterback play has not been good for them over those two years. It is something you cannot have in the National Football League if you want to win a lot of games in this league. It is the most important position in the NFL, and the Raiders feel like they got it right this offseason.
Veteran quarterback Geno Smith will be the new quarterback under center for the Las Vegas Raiders next season. Smith came to Las Vegas over the offseason via trade. The Silver and Black were looking for a new quarterback to give them good play, and they were high on Smith. The trade went down after the Raiders hired head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek.
Smith was the quarterback that the Raiders were looking for. Smith has turned his career around since he went to Seattle with Carroll for a few years. Now the two come together in Las Vegas, and they will do their best to give the Raiders a spark and go back to their winning ways once again, something they have not seen in a long time. Smith is now the man in Las Vegas.
But there are a lot of people who are not convinced that the move for Smith will help the Raiders win a lot of games next season. They think that Smith is not the right quarterback for the Silver and Black. Smith has been a proven quarterback over the years, especially recently. Smith will also have a good coaching staff that will help him lead the offense as well.
But for Smith, it is all good; he has done it before in his career, where he has to prove people wrong. And next season, it will be no different with Smith as the Raiders quarterback. He will let his play do the talking. He is going to lead the team the best way he can. The Raiders believe in him and that is all that Smith needs.
The Raiders' offense is going to be better with Smith. This offseason, the Raiders made sure they have an offense they can find success with. They will also give Smith the best protection that they can because they want Smith to be clean and have time to find his playmakers down the field.
