How Pete Carroll Upgrades the Raiders
This offseason, one of the first of many changes the Las Vegas Raiders made was at the head coaching position. As Las Vegas looks to rebound from a disappointing past few seasons, it needs an experienced and respected head coach to lead the way.
The Raiders found that coach when they hired Pete Carroll.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently ranked every coach in the National Football League. He ranked Carroll as the 17th-best head coach in the league. Carroll is the most accomplished head coach the Raiders have had in some time.
"On one hand, he's 73 and six years removed from leading a playoff win. On the other, he's a proven culture-builder and big-game veteran, guiding 10 postseason bids in 14 years atop the Seahawks. There's little doubting he's set to raise the floor in Las Vegas, reunited with Geno Smith," Benjamin said.
Entering the offseason, the Raiders had one of the worst offensive rosters in the National Football League. However, they believe the changes and additions they made to the unit this offseason will significantly improve them.
Still, Benjamin noted a critical question for the Raiders' front office and fanbase this upcoming season.
"The question is what, exactly, will constitute success in 2025 and beyond," Benjamin said.
At his introductory press conference, Carroll addressed the fact that he is the oldest head coach in NFL history head-on. Carroll explained his approach
to his first season as the Raiders' head coach.
"First off, I'm not real proud of wearing this number 73 on my back, but that's not what fires me up. But it isn't about accomplishing things to say you were worthy. It's what you're going to do next that counts. What's the next thing up? I laid low during this football season, and I'm teaching a class at USC that's been a thrill," Carroll said.
"I have not been one step away from what we're doing at any time, and what we're up against here. I'm just so grateful that I've been given the opportunity to do this again and to find it because to me it's the very next step that we get to take that fires me up. It's the very next challenge. It's coming backwards. It's overcoming or it's celebrating the success that you just had in making yourself come back to basics and continue to be uncommonly consistent that drives me."
