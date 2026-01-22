Why the Raiders Have Plenty Going Their Way This Offseason

There have been many teams this offseason to bid farewell to their previous head coaches and look for something new. The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception. Pete Carroll had a disastrous first season with the Raiders, and it'll likely be the last time he's on the sideline as a coach.

Unlike the other teams in the league, the Raiders haven't rushed out to fill in that vacancy. It's likely due to them holding the first overall pick and finding the right mind to pair with Fernando Mendoza . What other assets do the Raiders hold that make them a desirable head coaching destination?

Bright Future Ahead

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For starters, Mendoza is a big selling point. He was just a part of the biggest turnaround in college football history, and he showed elite leadership skills against the Miami Hurricanes. He could be the next big thing in the NFL. What head coach wouldn't want to aid in his development and sculpt him to be a better player?

Secondly, their offense already looks like it has a bright future. Ashton Jeanty had a disappointing rookie season, but there's no denying his raw talent. They have a franchise running back at their disposal, something that most teams can't say.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) reacts before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

On top of having two top ten picks in the draft on offense, they also have Brock Bowers. His role saw a drastic reduction this season, but nobody will forget how dominant he was in his rookie season. Mendoza looks to be more accurate than Geno Smith , so his third season with the Raiders should yield better results.

Switching over to the defense, the Raiders have one of the best pass-rushers in the league in Maxx Crosby. That's all that side has to boast at the moment, but they have budding stars in their secondary that have the potential to be household names for Raider Nation.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The truth is that this team has a lot of glaring problems. However, they also have an immensely bright future. The AFC West is a bloodbath right now, but the Raiders may peak at the right time to take advantage of their aging divisional rivals. The Raiders have a lot of young players who carry them into the future, and that's exciting.

Whoever they hire as their head coach has to understand he won't find success right away, but it's about making sure this team continues to build on its strengths and get better each game.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on why the Raiders are a desirable head coaching destination WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.