Raiders' Ashton Jeanty Earns High Honor

One bright spot for the Las Vegas Raiders last season was rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. Yes, it was a difficult season for the Silver and Black together, but now that it is the offseason, you look at things that were positive and will help the Raiders moving into the future.

Jeanty had a good season in his first season in the NFL, even with all the questions the people around the NFL had about Jeanty coming into last season. Jeanty is one of the building blocks for the Raiders going forward.

The Raiders took Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders did have a lot of holes to fill, but running back was one of the best needs for the Raiders.

And sitting at the sixth overall pick, the Raiders took the best player available, and it happened to be the position they really needed. It was a good pick for the Raiders, and now they will have their running back for many years to come. The Raiders now want to get better and give more to work with in the run game.

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Jeanty season did not get off to the start that many were expecting. Most of it was not his fault because the Raiders' offense was not using Jeanty to his full ability, and the carries were not for him early on. The Raiders did not give Jeanty the workload to Jeanty that he wanted. But once the season got going in the middle of last season, the Raiders gave Jeanty more of a workload, and we finally got to see what all the hype was about Jeanty coming out of college.

Jeanty had a good second half of the season, and his game improved. Not only on the ground but in the passing game. That was something that people said was his biggest weakness, and Jeanty showed that he could be that back; that is good in the passing game as well. Jeanty set the rookie franchise record for all-purpose yards.

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Ashton Jeanty earns high accolade

Jeanty got an award for his stellar rookie season. Jeanty was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team.

"RB Ashton Jeanty has been selected to the Pro Football Writers of America 2025 All-Rookie Team.



"Jeanty becomes just the 3rd rookie RB in Raiders history to be selected (Marcus Allen, Josh Jacobs) and the 37th rookie in Raiders history to earn the honor since the award's inception in 1974," said Raiders PR on Twitter and X.

RB @AshtonJeanty2 has been selected to the @PFWAwriters 2025 All-Rookie Team.



Jeanty becomes just the 3rd rookie RB in #Raiders history to be selected (Marcus Allen, Josh Jacobs) and the 37th rookie in #Raiders history to earn the honor since the award's inception in 1974. https://t.co/sg7lOQXOgg — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) January 20, 2026

