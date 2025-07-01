Raiders Have the Best TE Room in AFC West
The Las Vegas Raiders boast one of the best tight end rooms in the division.
The duo of Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer is one you could put up against the rest of the NFL, and the Raiders may come up on the winning end of many others in the league.
Las Vegas added a quarterback to get the ball to its pass-catchers more consistently, meaning we could see even better versions of Bowers and Mayer in 2025. Not only that, but the depth of Ian Thomas and Justin Shorter is impressive.
The AFC West features some of the most talented teams in the NFL. The Raiders must utilize their tight ends correctly if they want to compete in their division.
The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs feature Travis Kelce, who has been one of the best tight ends in the league in the last decade. However, Kelce has not looked like the dominant offensive player he once was in the last few seasons.
It is natural for a player like Kelce to decline at this point in his career. However, he is still playing at a fairly high level, just not the All-Pro level we have grown accustomed to from him.
It is not a bold statement to say that Bowers could take up the mantle of the best tight end in the league from Kelce either this season or next. Also, with a healthy season, Mayer could be better than Noah Gray or Robert Tonyan, the Chiefs’ expected backups.
Bowers is better than the Denver Broncos’ expected starter, Evan Engram. Engram has had a few good seasons in the league, but Bowers’ rookie season already eclipsed Engram’s best.
Mayer could also be better than Adam Trautman, despite how productive the veteran has been under Sean Payton. It’s all about projection with Mayer, who has not been on the field as much as the Raiders would like him to be.
The Los Angeles Chargers will start either Tyler Conklin or Will Dissly. Bowers clears both players, and it is a toss-up whether or not Mayer is better than the player who does not start.
It is not crazy to think the Raiders have the best tight end room in the AFC West.
It all depends on how Mayer develops, and if he becomes the player he was expected to be out of Notre Dame, there is no question that the Raiders stand alone in the division.
