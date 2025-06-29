Raiders' Brock Bowers Speaks on Finishing His College Degree
Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers took the National Football League by storm last season. When the Silver and Black drafted Bowers, they knew they got a steal. But what no one saw coming was the historic season Bowers had in 2024. Bowers broke a lot of records last season, and it was one of the best rookie seasons we have seen in NFL history.
Bowers was the best player for the Raiders in his rookie season. Last season, each week it seemed like Bowers would just get better. Some of the buzz around the league was about Bowers. He had a lot of different star players and teams talking about him. And even some call him the best tight end in football, and some see him as the best at his position just after his rookie season.
But this offseason, there was something that Bowers did not want to hold off any longer. See, when Bowers entered the league, he did not finish off his college career in the classroom just yet. But Bowers was always determined to go back and finish school. And it did not take him a long time at all to go back and finish what he started at the University of Georgia
Bowers not only wanted to improve his game this offseason and get better for the upcoming season. He wanted to make sure that he finished off his education as well.
Bowers talked about going back to school and finishing off his degree in an interview on SportCenter.
"I think it was kind of a mix of wanting to get stuff done that I have already started, and also, I mean, my parents wanted me to go back obviously and finish up," said Bowers. "So it was definitely nice to get that out of the way and get that off my plate."
Now that Bowers has finished his college career in the classroom, he will turn his full focus on getting ready for his second season in the NFL and with the Raiders. Bowers will be once again a huge piece for this Raiders offseason. Bowers wants to be better in any way he can for his teammates, the team, and himself. It is going to be fun to watch this new look offense with Bowers in the middle of it.
