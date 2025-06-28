Brock Bowers on New Raiders QB Geno Smith
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best tight ends, if not the best one, in the National Football League. In just one season, the Raiders' Brock Bowers has taken the league by storm after he broke multiple records in his rookie season in 2024.
Bowers was something else last season, and the Raiders got a great tight end for many years to come. Bowers is looking to have a better season in 2025.
All of the damage that Bowers did last season came with three different quarterbacks under center. Bowers, no matter who was the quarterback for the Raiders last season, kept going and kept being a nightmare for defenses all last season. And now heading into the new season, the All-Pro tight end will have another quarterback. But this time, it is a veteran who will help Bowers out.
Bowers now has Geno Smith throwing him the ball. That will be fun to watch next season for Raider Nation to watch. These two are similar in wanting to get better and bring a lot of winning to the Raiders. And starting in 2025, they could do that. The Raiders offense has gone through a lot of changes this offseason, and next year, it could be the Smith to Bowers show down in Las Vegas.
"We just have been getting after it, I really like him [Geno Smith]," said Bowers on SportsCenter. "He has been a really smart dude. He has been really focused. So I am really excited to see what he brings to the table, and obviously throws a great ball and I am excited to get to work with him more in training camp and throughout the year.
"I feel like we are always building. Even if you have known the guy for a long time, I think it still needs to get those reps in. Get all those different routes and those different looks and everything. So he could kind of know what you are going to do. Just keep going with it and keep building off stuff."
Smith and Brock will have a chance to create more chemistry in training camp next month before they head into their first season as teammates. That will be important for the team as well as getting familiar with all the other playmakers on the offensive side of the ball.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about Bowers and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.