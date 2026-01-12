The Top 3 Raiders with Remaining Untapped Potential Remaining

The Las Vegas Raiders will wisely look to revamp their roster this offseason, as it is one of the worst in the National Football League. Still, Las Vegas has several players who have another level they can get to in their on-field production.

However, to make that happen, the Raiders need the stability that has alluded them lately. Several Raiders have untapped potential; some have more than others.

Tre Tucker

Tucker has played with seven different starting quarterbacks since being drafted. He gave glimpses of what is possible when he is supplied with a competent quarterback, as he was near the top of the league in touchdown receptions well into the regular season. He

Still, Las Vegas' inability to find a competent head coach, quarterback, and offensive player caller has prevented Tucker from maximizing his potential. Tucker may be the biggest beneficiary of a new head coach and the Raiders using the No. 1 pick on a talented signal caller.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) pitches the ball to wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Michael Mayer

Mayer is similar to Tucker in that the Raiders' instability at head coach has negatively affected him. However, so has the emergence of Brock Bowers over the past two seasons. Bowers' presence has forced Mayer, a starting tight end on nearly any other team in the league, into the background.

Mayer has much more to give than the Raiders have witnessed. There is so much more to what Mayer can do on the field than any of the three head coaches he has played for in three seasons in the league have seemed to figure out yet.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch in the second half against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Greedy Vance

As an undrafted free agent finishing, Vance finds himself in a unique position. Las Vegas needs to add multiple cornerbacks this season. The Raiders may not be in a position to let a talented, but unproven, cornerback like Vance continue to fly under the radar. They should give him a shot.

Las Vegas must see what they have in Vance over the offseason and into the preseason. He needs more live action, as a cornerback is a position that develops players much better in actual games than in practice. Vance is a low-risk option with high upside at a position of need for the Raiders.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (41) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Raiders General Manager John Spytek recently noted how vital this offseason will be for he and the team. Las Vegas' front office has the chance to clean out a bad roster and rebuild it from ground up. Rebuilding is the best thing the Raiders could do after finishing the season 3-14.

"Just because we have the first pick in the draft, that didn't carry a lot of weight in the decision that we made. I think we have a great opportunity to build this franchise the right way now. We never want to be in the spot again. I never thought I would be in the spot, but we got to be real with where we're at. We have to understand the opportunity that we have in front of us, and our focus and our vision is on everything going forward now," Spytek said.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) talks with Head Coach Pete Carroll on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

