Toughest Defenses Raiders Will Face in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders reimagined their offense this offseason and are looking to become more competent on that side of the ball.
The Raiders traded for quarterback Geno Smith and drafted running back Ashton Jeanty and wide receiver Jack Bech to help out tight end Brock Bowers and receiver Jakobi Meyers.
Having Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly leading the way on the coaching staff should help tremendously, too.
The Raiders won just four games last season, largely because they could not put points on the board. That should change in 2025.
However, Las Vegas will see multiple elite defensive units line up across from them this season. Who are the toughest ones they will face?
Let’s break down the defenses that could give the Raiders the most trouble.
Denver Broncos - And the Raiders have to play them twice.
Denver was the seventh-best defense in the NFL last season and led the NFL in defensive EPA per play. Patrick Surtain II won Defensive Player of the Year and is the best cornerback in the NFL.
The Broncos’ elite pass rush, featuring Nik Bonitto (13.5 sacks in 2024), Jonathon Cooper (10.5), and Zach Allen (8.5), will give the Raiders problems. Expect Denver to be tough on that side of the ball again under Vance Joseph.
Philadelphia Eagles - The Eagles won the Super Bowl by thrashing Patrick Mahomes for four quarters, and this defense remains elite.
Despite losing Josh Sweat, Darius Slay, and CJ Gardner-Johnson, the Eagles reloaded and still have excellent talent on that side of the ball. Jalen Carter is one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL, while Azeez Ojulari, Adoree’ Jackson, and Josh Uche are now in the picture.
The Eagles got a steal at the end of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft in Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who should play next to Zack Baun and thrive. Vic Fangio is one of the best in the business, so the Raiders will have their work cut out for them against Philly.
Houston Texans - The Raiders’ first time seeing Houston since 2022 will probably not be very fun.
The Texans have possibly the best pass-rush duo in the NFL in Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. Their secondary features multiple talented and physical defensive backs, like Derek Stingley Jr., Calen Bullock, and Jalen Pitre.
DeMeco Ryans has done a nice job coaching the defense, and it could be the best it's been since the J.J. Watt years.
