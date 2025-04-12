Which WRs in the Draft Best Fit with Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders will undoubtedly seek wide receiver help in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders’ passing numbers weren’t poor on paper last season, but they should look to add more young talent to their receiver room. Currently, Jakobi Meyers and tight end Brock Bowers are the only true threats in Las Vegas’ offense.
This wide receiver class does not have many bona fide No. 1 star pass-catchers, but it has plenty of players who can be major contributors. The Raiders could come away from this draft with two rookie receivers.
But which ones best fit the offense Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly will run?
Let’s break down the three best receiver fits for the Silver and Black.
Matthew Golden, Texas - Arguably the fastest player in the entire draft class, the Raiders could add a complete receiver with blazing speed.
Golden, at 5-foot-11 and 191 pounds, can take the top off an opposing defense with his blazing speed and elite route running ability. Tre Tucker plays this role for the Raiders right now, but Golden is more well-rounded and has a higher ceiling.
The Raiders could trade back in the draft, acquire extra capital, and land Golden to bolster their receiver room.
Jaylin Noel, Iowa State - A player the Raiders met with at the NFL Scouting Combine, Noel has a unique skill set.
The former Iowa State star’s skill set is similar to Golden's. They are both speedy field-stretchers who can run more routes than just a go.
Noel feels like a perfect second-round target for a team that needs more explosive plays on the offensive side of the ball. Landing him could put this Raiders’ offense in a much better spot.
Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas - A player who has picked up steam in the last few weeks, Armstrong could give the Raiders a true big-bodied option on the perimeter.
The Razorbacks’ leading receiver in 2024, Armstrong has all the skills to be an X-receiver at the next level. While he is not incredibly fast and only scored one touchdown last season, there is a lot to like about Armstrong on tape.
Armstrong could be a sneaky day-three option and work his way to the top of the Raiders’ depth chart.
