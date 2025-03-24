Why Raiders Should Consider Texas Star WR in Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are considering all options as they prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft.
General Manager John Spytek has nine selections to work with in the draft, which is plenty to build the foundation of a roster.
The Raiders must address the wide receiver position this offseason. Las Vegas has not signed a wide receiver in free agency yet, signaling that it could focus on the draft to add young pass-catchers.
There are plenty of talented receivers in this class, including one that many Raiders fans hope is the choice at No. 6 overall: Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan. The 6-foot-4, 219-pound receiver from Hawaii is one of the most unique athletic prospects in this class.
However, another receiver making headlines may be an even better fit for Pete Carroll’s squad: Texas’ Matthew Golden. A recent high riser, Golden is arguably the most explosive receiver in this class.
Golden caught 134 passes for 1,975 yards and 22 touchdowns between Houston and the Longhorns in his collegiate career. His best season came last year in Austin as the Longhorns made the College Football Playoff.
Golden tested well at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, running a 4.29 40-yard dash, as if speed was in question at all about his game. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compared the speedster to New Orleans Saints star Chris Olave.
The Raiders need an explosive receiver with speed in their offense, which Golden would provide.
Having a do-it-all tight end in Brock Bowers and a sure-handed possession receiver in Jakobi Meyers, then adding a field-stretcher like Golden would boost this offense tremendously.
Fans may not like going with Golden over McMillan, but that is only because they have been more exposed to McMillan throughout the draft process. As they learn more about Golden, they should like him more.
If the Raiders want to draft Golden, they likely would only be able to do so at No. 6 because there is little chance he’d be available any time after that. If they believe he has true No. 1 receiver potential, they should not hesitate to take him.
The Raiders need all the help they can get offensively, and although some would consider it a reach, Golden would be an upgrade at wide receiver.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.