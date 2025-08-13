How the Raiders' Wide Receiver Room is Shaping Up
The Las Vegas Raiders offensive weapons will be key for the offense to have success in 2025. The most important are the weapons at the wide receiver position. The Raiders decide to go with a lot of young but talented players at the wide receiver position. That is something that head coach Pete Carroll is comfortable with, and he believes in those young wide receivers on the offensive side.
The one wide receiver that the Raiders will lean on this season is Jakobi Meyers. Meyers will be the leader in that position group. Meyers has gotten better each season that he has been with the Silver and Black. He is coming off his best season of his career, and he is trying to be better in 2025. He is a receiver that gets slept on and his underrated. But Meyers does not listen to all that. He just gets to work and lets his play do the talking.
The Raiders drafted some young, talented wide receivers and those players are ready to handle the receiver position at the NFL level. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly will put these receivers in the best position to be successful. It is going to be interesting to see how the Raiders' offense works off his receivers and uses them in other areas as well.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the Raiders wide receivers on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
Raiders Wide Receivers
"Tre Tucker is going to make this squad, and he has been really good in camp," said Carpenter. "I have been very impressed with his camp. Then you come in, Jack Bech. Good camp. This is a guy who just does not drop the football. He is learning, but he is doing good. He is tough. Dont'e Thornton has played himself into the starting lineup. I think the starting lineup is Tucker, Thornton, and Jakobi Meyers."
"Jakobi Meyers is an elite wide receiver. I think we are a top wide receiver in the NFL. He just does not get the recognition."
"And then the fifth wide receiver, I got a battle going on, and it is an interesting battle. I got Alex Bachman making it. But he is in a battle with Phillip Dorsett and Tommy Mellot."
