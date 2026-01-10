1 Position Group the Raiders Must Improve This Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders have a severely flawed roster. Las Vegas' front office will spend the offseason working to add the right players to positions of need. Few rosters in the National Football League have more needs than the Raiders'. They must make the most of the offseason.

Las Vegas will likely add the quarterback they have spent years searching for via the NFL Draft. The Raiders will then need to surround their new signal caller with enough legitimate talent at wide receiver to help the Raiders' offense move forward.

Where the Raiders Need Work

Dan Pizzuta of Yahoo Sports recently analyzed one of the position groups the Raiders must improve over the offseason. Wide receiver is one of those positions, as Las Vegas lacks enough dependable pass catchers to help move the offense down the field next season.

"Tre Tucker was on the field for 97% of the Raiders’ dropbacks, the highest rate for any player in the league. That’s not ideal for an NFL passing game without much else behind it. After the trade of Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Raiders tried to give rookies Dont’e Thornton Jr. and Jack Bech bigger roles, but neither really clicked," Pizzuta said.

Following the Raiders' win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18, Tucker made it clear that the answers Las Vegas is searching for will come from the top of the organization. Tucker and the rest of his draft classmates with the Raiders will enter their fourth season with their fourth head coach.

Tucker did not hold back when sharing his thoughts on what the Raiders needed to do to turn things around. Few players have been more negatively impacted by Las Vegas' instability over the past few years than Tucker and the rest of the Raiders' offensive skill players.

"Everybody needs to be on the same page. That comes with having a coach where we can all win and build stability that way. All coaches have different styles. I’ve had Josh (McDaniels), AP, Pete. They’re all different, but they all have similar things," Tucker said.

"Whoever we get, the whole staff, everyone, we all have to be on the same page. I think that’ll translate to wins for us, and that’s when we’ll start having fun with it."

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Raiders' front office must do all it can to improve what has consistently been one of the worst offenses in the league over the past few seasons. Adding several pass catchers and a competent play-caller will go a long way toward making that happen for a Raiders offense that needs a spark.

