Chip Kelly Gives Raiders All the Options In the World
Las Vegas Raiders' new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly brings a lot to the table when it comes to making an offense better. Kelly has a lot of experience in the NFL and running a good NFL offense. That is what the Raiders need to find to succeed and give them a better opportunity to win games this season. Kelly was brought on by the new regime to fix the Raiders' offense, and we have already seen what he brings to the franchise in training camp.
Kelly is a proven play caller, and his experience is going to go a long way to get this Raiders offense kicking in high gear in 2025. The Raiders are coming off a season a year ago that went well for them, especially on the offensive side of the ball. If they want to be competitive and make a run at the AFC West and the playoffs this season, the offense is going to have to lead the way for this team.
Kelly does a good job of getting all his players involved on offense. He likes to spread the ball around and knows how to do it effectively. That is something he has been good at. The Raiders do have different offensive weapons that can get it done in Kelly's offense. Kelly knows how to make players play to their strengths, which is one thing that makes him special in calling plays. Instead of a play calling make the players adjust to his offense, Kelly adjusts to his players.
Chip Kelly Offense
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about the Chip Kelly offense on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"When the Raiders hired Chip Kelly, I talked to some members of the Ohio State athletic family. They told me that he had about 150 plays, but they told me that each play has a minimum of five options," said Carpenter. "Some of them have as many as seven or eight. They said by the time they got to the end of the year, the playbook was over 1,000 plays. One play that Ohio State had that was out of the same formation, there were nine plays. I have been impressed.
