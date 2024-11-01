Disrespected Raiders Defender Seeing a Jump in Improvement
Tyree Wilson was drafted with the seventh overall pick in last year's draft because the Las Vegas Raiders believed in the defensive end's potential. Listed at 6-6, 275 pounds, Wilson has the physical makeup desired for the multiple positions he plays.
However, he entered the league with a foot injury that delayed his offseason development his rookie season.
This understandably meant Wilson would need extra time to get into the necessary shape to be ready for a game in the National Football League. This is in addition to the natural learning curve that comes with making the transition from college football to the NFL.
Since entering the league, Wilson has not filled the stat sheet by any means. However, he has made progress over his first season and a half, after the development plan for his rookie season was expedited after the unexpected departure of veteran Chandler Jones.
“I mean, that was big," Pierce said. "First of all, the get off, like that's something we had talked about last year. Him just getting off the rock on the snap, using his hands, using his length, and then just the explosion that we saw just to finish, which is really huge for us.
“Just need that production from him as well because we talked about when we lost Malcolm [Koonce], somebody else opposite of Maxx [Crosby] has to step up. Last year at the end of the season, it was Malcolm. This year were still rotating guys and moving around. But whenever Tyree [Wilson] can be productive either inside or outside, that's a plus for us."
Over his first season and a half in the league, Wilson has gradually impacted games more, usually in ways that do not show up on the stat sheet. This was especially the case over the second half of last season, after he was moved to the interior defensive line during the second half of the season.
He has done so again this season, as he has regularly moved the pocket and helped stop the run.
Last Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wilson registered his first sack of the season. After gradually impacting the game more over the last few weeks in ways that do not show up on the stat sheet, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham explained his excitement for Wilson's sack.
Although Graham is not one to focus much on previous games, he was happy for Wilson's sack, as it the end result of Wilson's hard work this offseason.
"The thing when you're dealing with young edge rushers or young rushers, D-linemen, again, in my opinion, unless you're truly, truly like elite speed, it takes some adjusting to our game because they've never been blocked before," Graham said. "So, again, I'm patient. I can't speak for everybody out there in the world for being patient, but he's been working hard on getting his hand placement right, getting his eyes in the right place, playing with a good base, shoring up his base because he had to get a little stronger down there in his lower body.
“I'm just happy that he's reaping the rewards, and to me, the rewards aren't necessarily just getting sacks all the time. I understand because they're on Twitter, and people are talking. I get that. I mean, the sacks are the sexy thing to get. But he's gotten pressure. He's pushed back guards and centers during his time here. But of course, I love it when they get a sack. I know he would agree with me on this one, though; I love it more if we get a win. That's what we got to start stacking."
