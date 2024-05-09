Raiders' Offseason Shows Commitment to Improve Their Blocking
The signing of Pro Bowl offensive lineman Andrus Peat was another move by Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco to make the Raiders a better blocking team in 2024.
Las Vegas finished No. 17 in the league in offense last season.
Success on the offensive side of the ball is vital to competing with Kansas City to win the AFC West.
Telesco is building the Raiders' offense from the ground up by adding depth to the offensive line and bolstering the Silver and Black's blocking.
Telesco's first big move with the club was re-signing center Andre James in March. James was rated the ninth-best center in the NFL last season, earning a Pro Football Focus grade of 74.6. He finished tied for eighth in sacks allowed, with just four.
Telesco then added Browns tight end Harrison Bryant, whose blocking ability is his biggest strength. One analyst said of Bryant, "[Bryant's] going to play like a fullback."
Before the draft, the Raiders added Pro Bowl guard Cody Whitehair from Chicago. Whitehair has plenty of experience -- 118 starts in his time with the Bears.
Whitehair had his worst season last year -- a PFF grade of 45 -- but he played for a team that went on to draft the first overall pick.
Whitehair will bring a veteran presence to an offensive line that got younger in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Raiders used the No. 13 pick to take Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, who is considered by many to be a generational talent and a steal for where the Raiders took him.
While Bowers is lauded for his ability as a playmaker, his blocking prowess has also received high marks. PFF wrote, "As a blocker, [Bowers] might be the strongest pound-for-pound tight end you’ll find. His versatility allows him to be an elite pre-snap movement piece, as defenses have to account for where he is at all times and in all formations."
The Silver and Black selected Oregon interior lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson in the second round. Powers-Johnson was considered a first-round pick and another steal. Powers-Johnson will likely be a Day 1 starter and a future impact player.
The third-round selection went to Maryland tackle Delmar "DJ" Glaze. Glaze has many traits to love, and though the Raiders may have taken him slightly higher than most would have, he will compete Day 1.
The signing of Peat only adds more depth and experience at a level that requires it.
