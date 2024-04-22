Top 10 Offensive Linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. With the draft around the corner, there is much speculation as to what the Raiders will do.
The Raiders need help on the offensive line -- specifically the right side. If Las Vegas wants a boost, this is the right class to do it.
These are the Top 10 Offensive Lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft:
1. Joe Alt, T, Notre Dame
Alt is widely considered to be the top offensive lineman in the draft.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote, " [Alt is] a good technician who carries himself with confidence from snap to snap." Alt had a Pro Football Focus grade over 90 in each of his last two seasons with the Fighting Irish.
2. Taliese Fuaga, T, Oregon State
Fuaga did not allow a sack as a two-year starter in Corvallis. He has plenty of size -- 6-foot-6 and 324 pounds -- and his athleticism excites. Fuaga's aggressive play style should be a menace to edge rushers for years to come.
3. JC Latham, T, Alabama
Latham is young -- he will be 21 years old as a rookie -- but he started for two seasons in the SEC. Last season, Latham played well against talented defensive fronts in Michigan, Georgia and Texas. Latham has tools that are off the charts.
4. Troy Fautanu, T, Washington
Fautanu was a vital piece to the best offensive line in college football last season. The Washington Husky had a PFF pass block grade of 88.2 in 2023. He is beloved by scouts, but Fautanu will likely find himself at an interior position long-term.
5. Olumuyiwa Fashanu, T, Penn State
Fashanu has all the tools the NFL loves in an offensive tackle. He also has two years' worth of starting experience. There are concerns about his ability as a run-blocker, and he needs to get stronger. As one of the youngest players in the draft, his potential is sky-high.
6. Amarius Mims, T, Georgia
Similar to Fashanu, Mims has loads of potential. At 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds, Mims has a dominating presence in the trenches. There is a bit of concern -- he only had eight college starts during his time in Athens. Mims' potential makes him incredibly intriguing even if he lacks refinement.
7. Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon
Powers-Johnson is versatile and dominant. What he may lack in experience he makes up for with his ability to anchor. His draft reports laud his strength.
NFL analyst Greg Cosell wrote, "There is no question he [Powers-Johnson] has Day 1 starter written all over him."
8. Graham Barton, IOL, Duke
One NFC scout said of Barton, “So much fun to watch a lineman with that kind of consistency and effort on every play. He’s the same player in every game.”
Those intangibles, coupled with his versatility and talent, had Zierlein project Barton as an "early starter with Pro Bowl potential."
9. Tyler Guyton, T, Oklahoma
There is a lot to like about Guyton, who has an athletic 6-foot-7, 327-pound frame. However, there are concerns -- he lacks polish and experience as an offensive tackle.
10. Jordan Morgan, T, Arizona
Over the last two seasons, Morgan received Top-15 season grades from PFF. He has the size and athleticism that NFL teams like in an offensive tackle. Morgan had 900-plus pass-blocking snaps during his final two college seasons. He allowed just three sacks.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.