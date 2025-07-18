Raiders Owner Mark Davis Sounds Off on Jack Bech
The Las Vegas Raiders invested heavily into their offense this offseason. Las Vegas used free agency and most of their draft picks in this year's NFL Draft to address nearly every position group on the offensive side of the ball.
The Raiders and Bech finally agreed to terms after a contractual holdup among most of the second-round picks in this year's draft was recently resolved. Bech should develop into a solid contributor for the Silver and Black over the next few seasons.
"He is very enthusiastic. He is dedicated. He is really a positive guy. He sees to be having a lot of fun and he is going to be a great ball player for us," Davis said.
Following the NFL Draft, Carroll explained what he feels Bech adds to a revamped Raiders offense this upcoming season. There is plenty of anticipation to see Bech take the field with his new teammates. Many believe Bech's skill set is a perfect match for what the Raiders want to do.
“Well, he's really versatile. He can do everything. He's played outside and played inside. He's been a possession guy at times. He's really a catch and run guy. He's really physical, he's tough as you get as a receiver. He'll block like crazy. He’s already brought it up on the phone in the first couple thoughts in a conversation with him," Carroll said.
"And so, we'll find his spot for him, but we see him as versatile and we're counting on him to do a number of things. He's already been asked to. So, we've seen it on film, and he's got really good understanding of the game. He's about as fired up as a receiver can get, as far as being physical and crazy and wild and wants to be on special teams and the whole thing. So, we'll find it out where the best fit is for him, but he's very, very much ready to do whatever we want.”
With Bech now officially under contract, the Raiders need their rookie wide receiver to hit the ground running. Bech is set up for success, as Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers and Ashton Jeanty should leave Bech is advantageous spots more times than not.
