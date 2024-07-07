REPORT: Raiders Rival Receives Terrible Outlook, Things Don't Look Good
The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has been overlooked and undervalued by many, as the vision and direction of head coach Antonio Pierce has been largely discounted.
Where the media has gotten it right, though, is the Denver Broncos and their lackluster offseason that could cost them tallies in the win column. Risky drafting and poor decisions in free agency led them to receive a D- grade from Yahoo! Sports' Frank Schwab, who power-ranked every team.
"There isn't much you can do when 20.75% of your salary cap is being used on Russell Wilson and he doesn't play for your team anymore," Schwab wrote.
The Yahoo! Sports writer preceded to pick apart nearly every facet of the Broncos' offseason.
"The Broncos lost center Lloyd Cushenberry to the Titans and had to cut fan favorite safety Justin Simmons," he wrote. "LinebackerJosey Jewell also left in free agency. Receiver Jerry Jeudy was traded to Cleveland but that probably had less to do with the cap and more with Jeudy wearing out his welcome. The Broncos added safety Brandon Jones and receiver Josh Reynolds in free agency, which was fine given then cap restrictions. They also traded for defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers and quarterback Zach Wilson, the latter of which got a lot of attention but was just a low-cost flier on a player who was recently the second overall pick of the draft."
Schwab did not show much mercy when it came to the Broncos' draft. We reported countless times the value of a first round pick, and especially one that is spent on a quarterback. Before the draft, quarterback expert and former Super Bowl-winning veteran quarterback Drew Stanton gave us his evaluation of the quarterback class. He called Bo Nix "undraftable" and projected him as an undrafted free agent.
The Broncos took Nix with the No. 12 selection.
"The draft was widely panned because nobody seemed to like taking Bo Nix at No. 12 overall," Schwab wrote. "Charles McDonald gave the Broncos' draft a D ... saying: 'Nix wasn’t a prospect who was highly in demand and his ceiling appears limited in the NFL. Nix should win the starting job over Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson, but Nix will need to develop a level of playmaking that wasn’t really there on his college tape.'"
The potential folly of the Broncos' first round pick could set them back big time, which benefits the Raiders and makes a competitive AFC West more manageable for the Silver and Black.
