Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Sends Warning Signal on Broncos' Stidham

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby battled his way from a fourth-round pick to consistently being one of the best in the National Football League at his position. Although many things remain uncertain, Crosby's extremely productive career is set to enter its eighth season.

Crosby's Insight

The Raiders and Denver Broncos have a long history and several current ties, which is common among divisional opponents. The Broncos drafted quarterback Bo Nix shortly before the Raiders drafted Brock Bowers. Denver has turned things around in a way the Raiders can only dream of.

As Las Vegas begins its rebuild, the Broncos will suit up for a chance to go to the Super Bowl. They will do so without starting quarterback Bo Nix, who was injured late in the Broncos' win over the Buffalo Bills. The Broncos will now turn to former Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

Like Crosby, Stidham was also drafted in the fourth round. Crosby and Stidham played together during the 2022-23 season. Crosby recently shared his thoughts on the overlooked quarterback.

Stidham's stats, in totality, may not say it, but Crosby believes Stidham has what it takes to have a productive game against the New England Patriots, because of their time together years ago.

“Obviously, Bo being out is tough. He's been their guy for the last two years. Everyone's used to him running the system, the whole nine. But I will say, to speak on Jarrett Stidham, he was a teammate of mine," Crosby said.

"He's a great friend of mine, and he is a competitive individual. I witnessed him go against the San Francisco 49ers, I think it was Week 17, we go against the 49ers in Vegas, he threw for like 340 yards and two, three touchdowns. That was one of the top defenses in the league at the time. He was out there slinging the ball, confident, breaking tackles.”

"He's tough as hell and I got to go against him in practice all the time because he was a scout look quarterback. We got into it all the time 'cause you know me, I can't help myself. I'm hitting the backup quarterbacks every time. … The one thing I respected most about him (Stidham) is that he didn't back down. He didn't back down whatsoever. He was talking s— back to me and I was like, okay, I like this guy. I know I can go in the foxhole with him.”

"Denver did a great job by bringing him in, having him as the backup because he's not just gonna go in there and dink and dunk and play it safe. He's gonna go out there and play quarterback and try to help them win the game. They already have a top defense. They already have a good running game. They got a good o-line. I think he just needs to be himself. Don't go out there trying not to lose. You gotta go out there and let it rip.”

