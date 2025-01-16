REPORT: Raiders Will Donate to CA Wildfire Relief Efforts
The Las Vegas Raiders have a long and storied history spanning decades. They spent many of those years in Los Angeles, making many impactful memories on the residents on the city that are fondly recalled to this day.
Los Angeles and the Raiders organization will forever be tied together in history, as it is impossible to tell the history of either without each other.
When the Raiders play in Los Angeles every year, it is essentially an additional home game for the Silver and Black.
Even in Las Vegas, the Raiders have made it a point to stay connected with those in Los Angeles and surrounding areas. This past offseason, the Raiders moved part of their training camp to Orange County to connect with their fans, amongst other reasons.
The Los Angeles Rams and Chargers both made it clear they were unhappy about the relocation. It was proof of how strong the ties between the Raiders and Southern California still are, as the Raiders' presence in the area last offseason forced the Rams to invoke a little-known clause in the NFL rulebook.
Still, the ties between Los Angeles and the Raiders are strong. Recently, the city was covered in fast-spreading wildfires.
According to the Raiders, they "announced that the organization will contribute over $270,000 towards wildfire relief efforts in Southern California in the form of donations, in-kind donations, and corporate partnership contributions. The Raiders have also joined with the American Red Cross to create a microsite for donations, enabling those that wish to donate."
"Our hearts are with all those impacted by the fires in Southern California," Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan said. "We have been greatly encouraged by the community's response in support of brave first responders and all those affected during this time of need, and we hope to contribute to the relief efforts in support of the region."
The Raiders are among the most well-respected organizations in National Football League history. They proved why that is the case by extending an olive branch to Los Angeles in a time of immense need.
Although the Raiders are in Las Vegas now, to many, they will always be the Los Angeles Raiders.
