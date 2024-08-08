The Las Vegas Raiders Accomplished Their Training Camp Goals in Costa Mesa
The Las Vegas Raiders entered training camp determined to assemble as many of the moving pieces that surrounded their team as possible.
The Raiders were implementing a new offense. New Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy joined the team earlier in the offseason, aiming to turn one of the National Football League’s worst offenses last season into at least a respectable offense this season.
Getsy and the Raiders offense entered training camp learning a new offense and with quarterback competition between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew. The Raiders offense was not only learning a new offensive scheme with their starting quarterback position still up in the air, but they were also doing so against one of the best defenses in the NFL. This made for a problematic yet productive training camp for the Raiders offense.
Although the Raiders’ defense returned nearly every starter from last season and are entering their third season under Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham, the unit still had room for improvement as training camp began. The Raiders’ defense has high expectations as the season will soon get underway. Training camp was the first significant opportunity for the defense to get on the field in pads and integrate newly added defensive lineman Christian Wilkins into the fold.
Coach Antonio Pierce said the team set goals at the start of training camp and accomplished them. Pierce believes the offense, defense, and special team units all practiced at a high level. One of the main goals for the Raiders front office this offseason was to increase the team's competitive drive this upcoming season.
Pierce noted that there was a high competition level amongst the team during training camp over the last couple of weeks. He liked what he saw from the team from a physicality and competition standpoint.
“Things that we marked that we wanted to get through, these 11, 12 practices, we’ve accomplished,” Pierce said. “We set the tone; we’re building our identity on defense and special teams. Same thing on offense. The physicality and, more importantly, the chemistry and the team bonding is what we wanted and the competition has been at a high."
