Raiders' Tom Brady Firmly in the Driver's Seat
The Las Vegas Raiders fired former head coach Antonio Pierce on Tuesday and former general manager Tom Telesco on Thursday after one season on the job. Both firings signaled that a new sheriff had arrived in Las Vegas.
His name is Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr.
Raiders owner Mark Davis has made mistakes since taking over the franchise. He would likely admit this, and Brady's addition as a minority owner confirms this.
Davis' heart has always been in the right place. No one has ever questioned his desire to win.
The questions surrounding Davis have centered on the personnel decisions that have been made on his watch, both coaching-wise and player-wise.
Over the last decade, many failed draft picks, head coaches, and free agency signings have occurred. The Raiders have had eight head coaches since Davis took over in 2011.
Under Davis, the Raiders have a record of 91-137. One of the proudest and most storied franchises in NFL history has failed to live up to the standard the late great Al Davis set.
The younger Davis undoubtedly understands the legacy left behind by his father. He has chased the ghost of his father for years, unable to recreate the success his father had.
Fully understanding he needs help; Davis entrusted the greatest quarterback of all time to help turn the Raiders into a winner. After bringing Brady aboard, Davis made no secret about Brady's role in the organization.
"I want Tom to have a huge voice. No question about it," Davis said. "It's part of building the infrastructure of the organization, which is something that we didn't have... a football person on that side of it that's not a coach or a general manager, but somebody who can oversee the whole picture. And I believe Tom, in time, will be the person who can do that.
"He's got a great ability to communicate on a level that people can understand and not trying to talk over them. I'm excited and really grateful that he's part of the Raiders organization."
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated confirmed Brady's influence on the inner workings of the Raiders.
"Honestly, I think he already has had an impact as someone capable of drawing candidates and flipping the perception of the franchise," Breer said. "I don’t think Tom Brady’s going to put his name on something he can’t be proud of, and I know the idea has quietly been relayed to people that the “New” Raiders are going to tear down some old perceptions about the team."
The firing of former head coach Antonio Pierce was widely expected, but keeping Telesco would have been understandable considering the Raiders' draft haul last offseason. However, for the Raiders to get going in the right direction, it is also understandable that the Raiders' front office wants a clean slate.
Pierce and Telesco's firings give the Raiders a chance to start anew and wholly reset from their misfortune over the last few seasons. Still, the moves have Brady's fingerprints all over them.
This may be a positive for the Raiders in the long run, as Brady has been successful at nearly everything else he has done in the NFL. Time will tell if that will happen in his newest endeavor with the Raiders.
While it may be debatable whether or not Telesco should have been fired, what is not debatable is who is now running the show in Las Vegas.
