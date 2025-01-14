REPORT: Brady's Sales Pitch to Johnson, Other Raiders Candidates
The Las Vegas Raiders firing Antonio Pierce was not a surprise. However, the firing of general manager Tom Telesco was a little more surprising, while not completly.
Regardless, the firing of both men allows the Raiders to start fresh at two of critical positions in the organization. The firings also give Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback in National Football League history, even more to offer a perspective coach.
Not only would a coach be able to potentially sway the Raiders' decision on a general manager, but they would also have a success-driven Brady promising the necessary tools to win, which include over $100 million to spend in free agency this offseason.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated gave an idea of what Brady's sales pitch to potential coaching candidates have been. It is a pitch few other teams with coaching vacancies can give, as nearly every other vacancy comes with a general manager already in place and without the help of Brady.
"So now, if you’re Johnson or one of the other candidates, you can take a hard look at the state of the team, and see an opportunity to create a football operation in your own image, complete with major input into who your GM will be, a gleaming practice facility, a brand-new stadium and a home city that’ll be easy to attract players (whether it’s because you like a lack of state income tax or everything else Vegas has to offer,)" Breer said.
Still, Breer notes even with the available cap space and flexibility at general manager, the next Raiders head coach has his work cut out for him, as the roster needs a lot of help.
"Now, there are still problems with the job," Breer said. "There’s no long-term answer at quarterback. Some of the problems associated with working for Davis, who can be unpredictable and abrasive with his coaches, may not go away, even if the new owners promise to keep him at bay and the new coach insulated. The roster was just flipped, and while it got younger, it still has a long way to go. That said, if the Raiders’ next coach, be it Johnson or someone else, wins big, we’ll be able to return to the events of the past few days and explain why.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.