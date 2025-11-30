The Las Vegas Raiders are struggling to do much of anything well on offense at this point in the season. Specifically, the Raiders' inability to run the ball has directly led to a poor offense on every level.

Raiders Run

The Raiders are coming off two consecutive seasons of finishing among the worst rushing teams in the league. That has been the case this season as well, as Las Vegas is again ranked near the bottom of the league in average rushing yards per game. It has doomed yet another season.

After taking over for Chip Kelly, Greg Olson explained his approach to establishing a ground game for the Raiders earlier this week.

"Yeah, I think it's important in any system, and certainly coming from Seattle, probably nobody ran it better than the Seahawks during their 10-year run there with Marshawn Lynch, who we had a chance to have here in Vegas and Oakland,” Olson said.

“So, I've always believed in that as well. I think when you look across the league, the successful teams are the teams that run the ball when they want to run it, not just to run it to maintain balance, but we've got to get in the mindset of when we want to run the football, we'll run the football, no matter what the situation or who we're playing. So, it just helps you. A lot of people talk about balance, and certainly we're looking for balance in the fourth quarter, but we just got to get better at that part of what we're doing."

Olson noted that he and the Raiders coaching staff know how critical it is to get rookie running back Ashton Jeanty going. Doing so would open up the Raiders' offense in ways it has not been opened this season. It will not be easy, but Las Vegas must at least try to run the ball.

"Yeah, no question, and that's part of the reason why we drafted him where we did, was expectations of not only the player himself, but expectations of what we want our offense to look like, and getting him more involved, like as you said, touches, whether it be the passing game or the run game, screen game, quick game," Olson said.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) walks slowly off the field after sustaining a possible injury against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"I think there's a lot of things that he can do besides run the football, but how do you get the ball in your players' hands, your best players' hands, and he's one of our best players, so we got to find more ways to get him the ball."

