Raiders Rule Out Key Player vs. Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders' injury report heading into Friday's practice featured several notable names, including start defensive end Maxx Crosby. Friday's injury report was relatively similar to the rest of the week, as the Raiders had multiple players listed on the report with various statuses.

Friday's Injury Report

Multiple players were added to Friday's injury report for the Raiders . After not being listed on the Raiders' injury report on Wednesday or Thursday, cornerback Darnay Holmes and running back Zamir White did not participate in Friday's practice. Both players are dealing with an illness.

Defensive tackle Adam Butler, offensive lineman Jordan Meredith and wide receiver Tyler Lockett were all limited participants in Friday's practice. Tight end Michael Mayer did not participate in his third practice and was ruled out for the Raiders' matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby and wide receiver Tre Tucker were both listed as full participants on Friday. White, Holmes, Butler and Meredith were all listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

The Raiders' defense will be tested by Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and a solid Chargers offense. Las Vegas' defense played a respectable game against the Cleveland Browns, it will still take the Raiders' offense scoring more than it has this season for them to win on Sunday.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive end Cameron Thomas (99) and Cleveland Browns defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham noted that the defense, and the team, will lean on its best player, defensive end Maxx Crosby. Las Vegas' roster is led by Crosby more than anyone else.

He has seen it all during his time with the Raiders and will help them push through another tough stretch.

“I'm big on this. In terms of leadership, Maxx Crosby is the leader of the defense. Maxx is never going to quit. Coaches and players, we all follow that lead to a degree. So, again, I know people think that's what they're going to do, but I mean, nobody would do that. Nobody I've ever coached would do that. Do we make mistakes? Yes. Do we have bad plays? Yes. But nobody's going to do that,” Graham said.

“And again, I can't speak for other places or other teams and stuff like that, but nobody's going to do that. So, I mean, it's expected of them to do their job, and that's what we have to do. I mean, there's only 17 opportunities you get. There’s 365 days, 366 on a leap year, where you get a chance. Most of those days you're a professional football player and on Sunday’s, you get to play football, so got to make the most of it.”

Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

