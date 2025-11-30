Raiders’ Glaze Knows This Test is Ahead

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' offense must get out of its' own way on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Raiders' Struggles

The Raiders' offensive line must give quarterback Geno Smith time to work and running back Ashton Jeanty running lanes to run through. If they are unable to do so, it will be another long Sunday for the Silver and Black.

Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll recently praised offensive lineman Stone Forsythe for playing solid football since replacing Kolton Miller. While Forsythe has struggled at times, Carroll still believes in him.

"I think Stone has probably played the best he's ever played, and it's a huge challenge. He's been a right tackle historically, and he's played some on the other side, but that's what he's been. To make that jump and hold up and all that, I think he's done a really, really good job. So, again, he's another great competitive kid with the right mentality and mindset and all of that," Carroll said.

"And he's willing to take on any of the battles. He's got a big one this week. This is as tough as it gets, so he'll be up for the challenge, and we'll do what we can to make sure that the plan works out. But I think Stone's been great for how we got him and where we brought him from to show up and play for us in this manner, we're very fortunate."

Earlier this week, Carroll noted that familiarity between the Raiders and the Chargers will undoubtedly play a role in Sunday's matchup. Aside from any new wrinkles Greg Olson may bring following the firing of Chip Kelly, there are unlikely to be many surprises for either team on Sunday.

Carroll knows that adjustments will be even more important than usual. Las Vegas ' coaching staff must be ready to adjust. They must also be ready to adjust to the Chargers' adjustments.

"Yeah, we just have a lot of familiarity and knowing their coaches and how they do things, so it doesn't feel like it's that much different. They've had to make some adjustments because of their injuries that they've had. So, as always, it's who you got on game day that's available to you. And so, there's some question,” Carroll said.

“We'll see if the runner -- I don't know if they've announced that the runner's back or not. We'll see what happens there. But they're a little bit different because they had to be, and they're really good coaches, so they've made really good adjustments, and they made the most of their personnel. One of the things they do, they really do highlight their personnel, and they use guys in roles, and it's very specific, and they've been doing that for a long time."

