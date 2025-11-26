Why Geno Smith Had to Apologize to Raider Nation

On Tuesday, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith issued an apology for his postgame interaction with members of Raiders Nation.

Geno Smith Apologizes

"Yeah, for sure. First of all, I would like to apologize, obviously, to the fans, to the fan base of Raider Nation. I made a poor judgment out of frustration, and that's not an excuse. I've got to be better than that, and I've got to hold myself to a higher standard. In that moment, I didn't. I'm sincerely apologetic and very sorry, obviously, for doing that. I just want to make it known that those things will never happen for me again."

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) reacts after failing to convert against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Silver and Black had their latest embarrassing loss in Week 12 to the Cleveland Browns in front of some of Raider Nation at Allegiant Stadium. It was another performance that made many people really wonder what is really going on in Las Vegas with the Silver and Black.

Their offense was a no-show once again, and it is giving nothing to their fans who come a long way to see their team play. It has been that way all season, and they have shown no improvement in solving the problem. That has been the biggest frustration for the fans. They do not have a good product on the field that they could cheer for. Year after year, it is the same thing for the fans, and the Raiders have not corrected it. It makes good sense for this fanbase to be unhappy with what they are getting.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The headline came after the game for the Raiders, and it was not from what happened on the field during the game. As starting quarterback Geno Smith was jogging off the field after the team's 24-10 loss, Raider Nation let him hear it on how they feel about the team's performance. Then, Smith, as he was closer to the fans and the team's tunnel, appeared to make an obscene gesture to Raider Nation.

Smith has not been good this season and now will lead the Raiders into Los Angeles to take on their long-time rival, the Chargers this Sunday. It will likely be a heavy Raider crowd, like it always is in Los Angeles. This will be the first game that Smith is with new play caller Greg Olson. It is going to be good to see what this Raiders offense looks like. Will they change up the offense? And what are we going to see that we have not seen this season?

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) talks with head coach Pete Carroll and quarterbacks coach Greg Olsen in a game against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

