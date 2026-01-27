Breaking Down the Raiders Receiver Room for 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the worst offenses in the NFL last season, with them doing nothing particularly special. They were a team that wanted to run the ball, but had a putrid offensive line that couldn't give their running backs any breathing room.

They brought in Geno Smith and wanted to get the ball quickly out of his hands, without competent receivers to throw to. Their lack of star power in the wide receiver room may be offset by Brock Bower's brilliance, but he wasn't even being utilized to the best of his ability last season. What is next season's outlook for their receiver room?

Wide Receivers in 2026

Before talking about the receivers on their roster, it's important to recognize the significance of who will be throwing them the ball. Unless something shocking happens during the draft, the Raiders will select Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick, and he'll be their starting quarterback next season. Smith's limitations as a passer held back their receivers from reaching their own potential, but their receiver room isn't the most talented either.

The Raiders have plenty of cap space next season as well. I wouldn't be surprised if they use some of that money to get another wide receiver in free agency, or even draft one in later rounds. These receivers are currently on their roster and will benefit from a quarterback change, but there may be more competition for reps than it looks like right now.

Tre Tucker

Tre Tucker stepped up for the Raiders when they traded Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars and became the team's leading receiver. He had the best season of his career in 2025, catching 57 balls for 696 yards and five touchdowns, which included a 61-yard bomb in Week 3. He was responsible for 32 first downs and also added minimal yardage rushing the ball.

He heads into 2026 as their most experienced receiver, and his assured hands will help Mendoza in his rookie season. He doesn't excel at one particular trait, and is instead, more of a jack of all trades receiver. He'll benefit greatly from Mendoza's accuracy and is in for a big 2026 if he continues to grow at the pace he's been on since his rookie season.

Jack Bech

Jack Bech was the Raiders' first pick after taking Ashton Jeanty in the first round, so I assumed that meant they had a concrete plan for him in his rookie season. Bech's most poignant trait in the draft cycle was his run-blocking as a receiver, as well as how great a contested catcher he was.

Unfortunately for Bech and the Raiders, he couldn't showcase much of anything in his rookie season. I understand he was a second-round receiver, but for him to only catch 20 balls for 224 yards and no touchdowns is ridiculous. I hope that Mendoza can unlock some of the playmaking Bech showed in college. because he's at risk of being buried in the depth chart if they don't start to utilize him more.

Dont'e Thornton Jr.

Dont'e Thornton Jr. is in the same boat as Bech, but I have more hope that he'll materialize into a bigger playmaker for their offense. He's a field stretcher with his speed, which is something their offense currently lacks.

He had even fewer receptions than Bech, with only ten balls caught in his rookie season. Despite that, he was responsible for seven first downs, and his longest play was for 36 yards. I am most excited to see how he develops alongside Mendoza, as I feel like they have a hidden gem in their roster who didn't get the playing time he deserved.

The Rest of Them

The next receiver on their depth chart is Tyler Lockett, and I doubt he'll be back on the team next season. Alex Bachman played 13 games this season, but most of his damage was done in special teams. He only had two receptions for 12 yards, and he has five receptions in his career overall.

The rest of their receivers on their roster haven't even played for the Raiders this season, or have made very little impact otherwise. The Raiders have a clear need for wide receiver help, so it'll be interesting to see who they add in free agency or if they move forward with Tucker, Bech, and Thornton Jr. as their wide receiver corps.

