Biggest Beneficiaries of a Potential Raiders-Mendoza Pairing

The Las Vegas Raiders need a quarterback, and there’s never been a better time for them to get one.

The Raiders hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and the league-wide expectation is that they will select Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza with that pick. Mendoza might be the franchise quarterback the team has been waiting for.

The Heisman Trophy winner and national champion led the Hoosiers to their first-ever title, helping turn around one of the worst programs in college football history. That has convinced many Raiders fans that he can do the same for the Silver and Black.

Mendoza profiles as a successful quarterback at the next level, and Las Vegas needs someone to establish a floor for its offense. Who would most benefit from Mendoza joining the Raiders? Let’s break down who might be rooting for Mendoza to come to Las Vegas the most.

Tre Tucker

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Tucker profiles as the kind of receiver Mendoza would target often, which would be major for him in a contract year.

Tucker is a smaller receiver who had his best season in 2025, catching a career-high 57 passes for 696 yards and five touchdowns. He stepped up for the Raiders when Jakobi Meyers was traded away. Mendoza may enjoy throwing to a receiver who has expanded his route tree, and he likes to air it out, so that connection should be there for them. Mendoza could earn Tucker a lot of money.

Ashton Jeanty

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) reacts before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Mendoza is an excellent passer, but a good run game is a rookie quarterback’s best friend.

Jeanty had a good season despite running behind arguably the worst offensive line in football. If General Manager John Spytek can upgrade that group, he should explode onto the scene in his second season. Mendoza could also help expand Jeanty’s game by involving him in the passing game more often. Jeanty is a talented pass-catcher, but he hasn’t had the opportunity to show it off yet.

General Manager John Spytek

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Finding a franchise quarterback would allow Spytek to breathe easy as an executive.

If Mendoza becomes the excellent player many expect him to be, it will feel like he is kicking the Raiders’ rebuild off the right way. The Raiders have a solid team that Mendoza would be walking into. Spytek’s job is not remotely in danger, but missing on another draft class wouldn’t help his case if Las Vegas were to miss the playoffs next season. Mendoza hitting would certainly give Spytek something to cheer about.

