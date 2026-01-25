How the Raiders Need To Approach Their Quarterbacks

A quarterback is the most important position on the field on any given possession in the NFL. It varies, but usually, great quarterback play results in a team finding success. With the Las Vegas Raiders going 3- 14, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out where they went wrong.

Geno Smith was laughably bad in 2025, and it's a miracle he didn't get benched during the season. The only games he missed were due to injury, so Raider Nation has to commend his competitor's spirit for that. The Raiders are preparing for Fernando Mendoza to take over the reins of their franchise with the first overall pick. How must the Raiders approach each quarterback on their roster in the offseason?

What Must They Do

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Geno Smith

Thanks to Pete Carroll extending Smith's contract, he's on the Raiders' books until 2027. He has an annual salary of $37,500,000, and his cap hit next season will be $26,500,000. That's a lot of money to be paying for a guy who just threw one of the most interceptions in the NFL, while also only being responsible for two wins where 20 points got the job done.

Smith's future in the Silver and Black is murky. On one hand, his relationship with the fanbase and the franchise has gone sour, and he may even be a detriment in the locker room if things continue to simmer. On the other hand, bringing in a rookie quarterback is a massive undertaking, and Smith can be a savvy veteran who knows the ups and downs of being a starting quarterback and an invaluable asset to Mendoza's development.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the first quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Smith's future depends on who the Raiders bring in to be their next head coach and what a team would be willing to give up for him. There's no point in taking all of that dead cap by cutting him, and he'd be one of the league's most coveted backups, so riding out the duration of his contract with him being their number two isn't a bad idea.

The Atlanta Falcons employed a similar tactic, though the optics were different. However, if a quarterback-needy team believes a change of scenery is all Smith needs to revert back to his Seattle Seahawks days, the Raiders should be all-ears. They traded a third-round pick to get him on the team; something of similar value should be enough to get him off of it.

Aidan O'Connell

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 14-12 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Why O'Connell didn't get any playing time until the final game of the season is beyond me. He got injured in the preseason, which led to the Raiders trading for another quarterback, but he had ample time to start after coming back from injury. It can be chalked up to being one of Carroll's many head-scratching decisions.

O'Connell is 1 - 0 as a starter this season, and in his lone debut, he completed ten of his 22 passes for 102 yards and a sack. He has plenty of starting experience and is also under contract with the team until 2027, which means it'd be between him and Smith to see who would become the second-string quarterback behind Mendoza.

NFL Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell | Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

I'm of the opinion that he's likely the best quarterback they have on their roster. He doesn't excel at any particular trait, but he isn't afraid to let the balls fly and give his playmakers a chance to make a play. He's confident in his arm but not reckless, and has half as many wins as Smith did all season.

Who knows what their team and record would've looked like if he never suffered an injury in the preseason, but O'Connell faces another offseason where it's looking like he won't be the starter again. He's also a player that teams might try to trade for, and I'd be much less willing to give him up. He's a solid backup option, and if he does get traded, I hope it's somewhere where he can be the undisputed starter.

Kenny Pickett

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Last and least is Kenny Pickett. He isn't under contract anymore, and I don't think the Raiders will be bringing him back. He didn't show anything to get excited about, and when he was the starter, led his team to a shutout. I don't know why Carroll traded for him, but he'll be the backup for another team. His time in the Silver and Black was forgettable, but I wish him the best on the next stint of his career.

