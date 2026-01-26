Why Mendoza Is a No Brainer for the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot to think about after they clinched the first overall pick in Week 18. Well, to a degree. The only question they should be pondering is whether they want to trade out of that spot or not.

A franchise quarterback is at stake, and Fernando Mendoza looks every bit as composed and talented as a quarterback taken first overall should be. The Raiders' top brass saw it for themselves on the sideline as he led his team to a victory over the Miami Hurricanes in the National Championship. He's a winner. What more could you ask for from a franchise that's coming off a season where they only won three games?

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) passes to Charlie Becker (80) during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dalton Wasserman writes for Pro Football Focus, and he released his mock draft after the teams representing the AFC and NFC for Super Bowl 60 have been set. That doesn't change much for the Raiders, who are still locked in to select Mendoza according to Wasserman.

"Las Vegas resets at the quarterback position by selecting Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza capped off his incredible Heisman-winning campaign with a national championship victory over the Miami Hurricanes. He finished the 2025 college season with a 90.7 passing grade that ties him for second among qualified FBS quarterbacks", said Wasserman.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) talks to the crowd on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the disastrous season Geno Smith had for the Raiders, Raider Nation is desperate for better quarterback play. Based on everything he's shown at the collegiate level, Mendoza as a rookie can't be worse than the league leader in interceptions.

Mendoza's expectations for his rookie season should be tempered because of the state of the Raiders roster. Mendoza isn't going to be able to solve their defensive woes, and he can only do so much if their offensive line doesn't go through a massive overhaul.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, the reason why Mendoza is such a no-brainer for the Raiders is that he gives them a player with insane upside and a lot of potential at the helm of their offense. The Raiders now go as far as Mendoza's development will take them, and he's already such a big leader in the locker room.

He composes himself well in the media and on the field, which is a good sign from a player so young. He looks like he can handle the allure of Sin City and still sling the ball on the field. He has franchise quarterback written all over him, and the Raiders would be making a mistake by trading out of that spot.

