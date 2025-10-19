How the Raiders Can Slow Down Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes
The Las Vegas Raiders will try on Sunday to do something very few teams in the National Football League can do: stop Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Las Vegas has a solid defense, especially when they are not put in subpar situations. They will be tested Sunday.
Raiders' Moves Makes Sense
The Raiders have enough talent to execute a unique gameplan against Mahomes, as the Raiders' group of defensive ends have the ability to play multiple positions and are quick enough to keep up with Mahomes should he leave the pocket.
Shortly before practicing this week, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham noted the benefit of having so many talented defensive ends.
"It's good to have speed on the field, definitely there. And then when guys have flexibility, whether the drop in the coverage or rush or peel with the back or things of that nature, it allows for you to try to change it up for [Patrick] Mahomes. But again, now you're getting to the point where Mahomes, he's seen everything, too,” Graham said.
“Plus, his skill set, he's a great football player. A good quarterback, very good quarterback, but he's a great football player. He's fun to watch out there on the field. So, to combat it, you're trying to keep him contained and keep him from making the big plays. But it's hard. Everybody, all 31 other teams are trying to do that. So, it's hard."
The Raiders are wisely aiming to replicated last week's production in the turnover category. It would go a long way in helping the Raiders' defense negate what the Chiefs want to do.
"That's what they're always trying to do, the players. We've got good group of guys from the back end, the front, the guys inside, the middle. These guys have been doing a good job of doing everything we're asking them to do in terms of trying to improve fundamentally the schemes we implement,” Graham said.
“We've got a great group of guys. So just again, I'm not going to talk about it. We've just got to keep going out there and doing like we've got to do today. We've got to go out there and practice today. We've got to go out there and practice."
