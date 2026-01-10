Analyzing the Raiders' Front Office's Upcoming Deja Vu Decision

Last offseason, the new Las Vegas Raiders front office had to make several roster decisions, with nothing but film and contract negotiations to guide them. No position was this more the case than for the Raiders at linebacker. Raiders General Manager John Spytek had to immediately make a decision.

With Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo both set to hit free agency, the Raiders decided against paying either player. Both would go elsewhere and have productive seasons, albeit Spillane did so at a much higher cost to the New England Patriots than the Raiders should have paid.

Still, the Raiders' decision not to pay either Spillane or Deablo was one of the bigger mistakes by Spytek and Las Vegas' new front office. Not overpaying for Spillane was understandable, but letting Deablo walk for a contract the Raiders could have matched was questionable at best.

Spytek will once again face a similar situation when it comes to linebacker Devin White, who, like Spillane, was near the top of the league in tackles. White is unlikely to seek a deal similar to Spillane, but he will undoubtedly look to be paid more money than he signed for this past offseason.

Las Vegas' front office will have to decide, given White's high tackle count. However, White's coverage shortcomings were often targeted by opposing offenses. Dan Pizzuta of Yahoo Sports noted the Raiders may be willing to let a productive veteran linebacker leave once again.

"If there was a glaring weakness on the defense, it was at linebacker. Devin White made a high volume of tackles on a one-year deal, but that’s partly because of how often the defense was on the field. White was also a liability in coverage. The Raiders were 29th in DVOA on passes to the short middle part of the field," Pizzuta said.

Shortly before what may be their last game together, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham praised Smith's skill set. White brings a lot to the table for Las Vegas. Still, with so much uncertainty facing the Raiders' coaching staff and roster, it would not be surprising to see White leave.

"Well, the number one thing is just being consistent every day, especially with the green dot in terms of his energy. He comes in with a positive attitude each day, looking to get better each day. And it's been good being around him in terms of just his personality and things of that nature,” Graham said.

“I've admired him from afar a long time, just watching him play ball, and so, glad to see him have his joy playing football. The winds haven't been like we wanted, but in terms of just having fun and then just trying to get better every day. So, tackle, production, coverage, whatever it may be, but just looking to get better. I mean, like most of the guys are doing out there."

