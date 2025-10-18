How Raiders' Ashton Jeanty Is Putting it All Together
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the season with high expectations for their incoming rookie class of players. However, an overall slow start by the team forced the Raiders to be more cautious with the development of their rookie class over the first six games of the season.
Jeanty's Gradual Growth
Las Vegas had a draft class that many considered among the best in the National Football League. As the season has progressd , the Raiders have gradually began adding more to their most critical rookies' plates. This is especially the case for Raiders' rookie running back Ashton Jeanty.
The Raiders' offense has struggled for various reasons over the first few weeks of the season. Most of those struggles derailed Jeanty's production to start the season, as the rookie running back was often hit behind the line of scrimmage.
Las Vegas made a few tweaks and have noticed Jeanty's production start to increase, even he does has not consistantly put up big numbers. Jeanty's may not always register eye-popping numbers, his runs are still impactful nonetheless. Jeanty has continued to pace the Raiders' offense.
Before practicing this week, Raiders' Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly noted how Jeanty is coming along in his rookie season. Like everyone else, Kelly has noticed Jeanty become more comfortable in the offense as the season continues to move forward.
“I think any rookie at this point in time is just getting more comfortable. We're all a byproduct of our experiences, and the more snaps he gets –he didn't play a ton in preseason. You know, in the offseason program, it's not live. So, the real action started when we started to play the [New England] Patriots,” Kelly said.
“And you've seen him steadily improve from week one to two to three to four, and hopefully that improvement continues as long as we go through this whole season. Because the more experience he gets, the more reps he gets, the better he becomes, which is a great thing about him. He's a real coachable guy, and it's just a matter of getting him as much experience. That's the case for all rookies. And he's doing it. He's taking advantage of the reps he's getting, and you can see his improvement from week to week.”
