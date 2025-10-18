1 Significant Challenge the Raiders Face vs. Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders lost one of the best offensive tackles in the National Football League. Kolton Miller's injury is one Las Vegas could ill-afford but they must move on as injuries are a part of the game at this point in the season.
The Challenge at Hand
The Raiders will face the Kanas City Chiefs on the road on Sunday, which could pose a new set of problems for the Raiders' offensive line. Las Vegas' offensive line has had several health and performance issues it looks to bounce back from, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll said.
"Stone's [Forsythe] got a challenge. He's been a backup for a while. He started a handful of games, a dozen games or something like that, whatever it is. And so, he's got to just keep going and keep battling. We got to keep helping him properly, and he really gives you everything he's got preparation-wise, smarts wise, technique wise,” Carroll said.
“He's stepping and kicking the way you're supposed to, and he's got to survive. It's hard. And look, there was a portion in the game where the pass rush, really, all of a sudden was a big deal, and then we put it to rest. In the second half, it wasn't a factor much, but there was a spurt in there where they were really hot and we were struggling a little bit, and we didn't give up a sack in the second half."
As Forsythe continues to get up to speed, the Raiders' coaching staff is confident in the offensive line as a whole. The unit has struggled at times this season, as they played have played through injuries to some of their best players while learning a new system.
Las Vegas has had to shuffle the deck at some position along the offensive line. However, at other positions, the Raiders noted that he and his coaching staff like what they have seen from center Jordan Meredith. He must continue playing well Sunday in order for the Raiders to have a chance.
"He was really solid. He's been solid throughout. There's times he gets in situations with enormous guys, and sometimes he's battling up against it. But most of that is we have to be right, to be really, really precise about the way we help each other and in our footwork and all that so we don't create the little voids in there that can give guys penetration opportunities. But he's doing really well. He's a really solid player for us," Carroll said.
